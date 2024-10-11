What do Europen elections mean for Europe and financial markets?
Summary: EPP and S&D coalition is projected to lose a majority after elections this month Performance of Eurosceptic parties may affect financial...
Market news
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
Summary: - Cocoa prices moved sharply higher on production concerns - Price reached key resistance zone - Short-term pullback may be on the cards Trade:...
Summary: Private consumption was the major factor behind GDP growth in Q1 in Germany German PMIs fail to improve, a huge divergence between soft...
Summary: German preliminary PMIs came in below the consensus French PMIs proved to be better than expected EURUSD declines following the release...
Summary: European PMIs in the spotlight in the morning, US PMIs in the afternoon IFO survey for May to be published before noon ECB minutes unlikely...
Summary: Japanese PMI for manufacturing slipped below a 50-point mark due to contracting new export orders PM May is reportedly close to submit...
Summary: - FOMC Minutes did not show that rate cut discussion was held - Discussion on bond portfolio maturity postponed for “some time” -...
Summary: - FOMC Minutes to be released at 7:00 pm BST - Markets wonder whether central bankers discussed rate cut - USDIDX at 2-year highs, EURUSD close...
Summary: - Mnuchin says his does not plan to go to China - FANG+ index (USFANG) halts decline at the support zone - Target (TGT.US) surges in pre-market...
Gold: Gold prices keep moving nearby their local lows seen at the end of April ETFs are slowly but surely increasing their gold holdings...
Summary: European stock markets start Wednesday’s trading flat British FTSE 100 (UK100) leads the gains in Europe due to GBP weakness Daimler...
Consumer prices in the UK rose by 2.1% y/y in April Weaker core inflation not a good news for the GBP Brexit concerns weigh on GBPUSD with elections...
Summary: UK inflation is expected to accelerate in April FOMC minutes to reveal more details when it comes to a future course in monetary policy Weekly...
Summary: Japanese trade data for April showed another decline in exports US reportedly considers to blacklist a Chinese surveillance technology...
Summary: Stock indices recover from Monday’s decline Australian stocks hit post-GFC highs DE30: Deutsche Bank hits all-time...
Summary: - CAD benefits from Trump’s words and rebound on the oil market - FTSE MIB (ITA40) pulls back amid political uncertainty - Soybean benefits...
Summary: Stock indices gain ahead of the US open S&P500 back around the 2860 mark Boeing rises on crash developments; Kohl...
GBPUSD keeps declining and has just dropped below 1.27 for the first time since January. Investors are nervous as the PM Theresa May tries to convince...
Summary: Further declines seen in the pound Political concerns continue to weigh Australian stocks hit 11-year high There’s...
