China spoils better market sentiment
Summary: China signals a lack of interest in resuming trade negotiations with the US if the latter wants to talk only under a threat of higher tariffs Equity...
Market news
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
Summary: Stocks build on recent recovery DE30: Thyssenkrupp enjoys another share spike USD gains after solid data Pound...
Summary: Market uncertainty seems to boost Bitcoin Technical analysis of Bitcoin and Ripple Boerse Stuttgart launches ETNs based on Litecoin...
Summary: US benchmarks look to build on recent recovery Markets jumped on auto tariff news Walmart called to open higher after...
Summary: - Solid prints from the US housing and labour market - Philly Fed index surges to 16.6 pts - USD gains in the aftermath of the release A...
Summary: GBPUSD near 3-month low as politics continue to weigh Thomas Cook shares fall 17% Trump sends mixed messages on trade There’s...
Summary: - Precious metals market is within a downtrend - Trade wars puts pressure on the industrial metals - PLATINUM continues a pullback from YTD...
Summary: - Global warming may turn to be a drag for insurers and reinsurers - DAX (DE30) seeks support at 33-period moving average - Finnish company...
Summary: - EU trade balance data to be released in the morning - Will Philly Fed confirm improvement signalled by NY Empire? - A lot of central bankers’...
Summary: Australian labour market report offers mixed results Market-based likelihood of a rate cut there has risen in the aftermath Stocks improved...
Equity indices recover for the second day this Wednesday despite weak macroeconomic data. Moods were greatly improved after the news that Donald Trump...
Summary: Risk assets surge as Trump delays tariff decision Dax jumps 200 points in a matter of minutes Oil also rallies despite...
Summary: Oil pushing higher after Trump delays auto tariffs Weekly inventories: +5.4M vs -1.2M exp Market at inflexion point longer...
Summary: US consumers slowed their expenditure at the beginning of the new quarter Empire manufacturing activity in May jumped to 17.8 US dollar...
Summary: Yen benefits from increased trade tensions USDJPY trades below the March’s lows The pair comes back to declines The weekly...
Cotton: Cotton prices plunged following the latest WASDE release Production expectations in the US have increased of late due to better weather...
Summary: FTSE little changed after bullish outside day Barclays gains despite unwanted attention German Dax continues to probe...
Summary: - Two big banks are considering Commerzbank takeover - DAX (DE30 on xStation5) test the lower limit of the upward channel - Trade war causes...
Summary: - EUR traders wait for GDP contribution data - US retail sales expected to increase slightly in April - DOE report expected to show a 2.1 million...
