Equities fall further on another Trump tweet; Uber begins trading
Summary: US stocks decline on Trade concerns Uber begins trading near IPO price DE30: Thyssenkrupp surges on JV rumours USDCAD...
Market news
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
Summary: US markets begin final session of the week in the red Trade continues to weigh on sentiment Uber set to debut on the...
NFP in Canada steals the show on Friday Data from Europe – mixed at best Less stimulus from China in April North America – stellar...
Trump posts a series of tweets arguing for tariffs In that context any deal looks highly unlikely Markets still waiting for the Chinese reaction If...
Summary: - Gold (GOLD) keeps trading within a triangle pattern - Declines halted at the demand zone ranging $1270-1280 - Commodity trades close to short-term...
Summary: Price growth slows less than expected and remains above the central bank’s forecast Norges Bank sticks to its view of another rate...
Summary: Trump called OPEC to boost output Oil fell to the support zone The profit taking seems to be over Trade: long Oil at the market...
After a shocking break in trade talks between the US and China all the market focus is the issue as it can set the direction for the global economy. While...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the USDJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short pending position on the pair with following...
Summary: UK Q1 GDP rises as exepcted Gains in production measures overstated due to Brexit effect GBPUSD continues to hover around $1.30; FTSE...
Summary: - German trade balance surplus widens as exports rebound in March - DAX (DE30) bulls try to keep the price above 61.8% Fibo level - Thyssenkrupp...
Summary: - UK GDP growth expected to accelerate - Markets expect a pick-up in the US CPI inflation - WASDE report likely to spur elevated volatility...
Summary: As of midnight Wasington time the United States hiked a tariff rate on $200 billion of Chinese goods Little progress has been made so...
Summary: Equities experience sizable declines; S&P500 makes 6-week low Risk-off flows persist as US-China trade tensions weigh DE30:...
As the Friday deadline for punitive tariffs on the Chinese imports nears markets seem to be at the brink of panic amid zero positive news regarding trade...
Summary: - Occidental Petroleum gatecrashes Chevron-Anadarko merger - Significant premium over share price offered - Support from Total and Berkshire...
Summary: More downside seen in equities with US set for red open S&P500 falls to levels not seen since March Market retests...
Producer prices rise less than expected Jobless claims disappoint for the 3rd week Markets await trade talks, Powell US data did not impress...
Summary: Turkish central bank suspends one-week repo funding A backdoor rate hike is not expected to end the lira’s crisis Higher levels...
Summary: - Upbeat sentiment present on the cryptocurrency market - ETHEREUM keeps trading above the upward trendline - Further gains towards the $220...
