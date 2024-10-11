GBPUSD drops back below $1.30
Summary: GBPUSD moves lower to erase last week's gains Brexit impasse continues to weigh on the pound Reports PM May set to attempt another...
Market news
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
Summary: Bitcoin moves above the key $6000 level for the first time in 2019 Facebook is working on its own cryptocurrency Fidelity Investments...
Summary: - Allianz (ALV.DE) sinks after general annual meeting - DAX (DE30) struggles near the 61.8% Fibo level of last year’s downward move -...
Summary: - Norges Bank may offer more details on the timing of the next rate hike - US PPI inflation seen decelerating to 0.2% MoM in April - Fed and...
Summary: Stock markets in Asia remain under pressure ahead of US-China trade negotiations starting in Washington on Thursday China’s CPI...
Summary: Stocks bounce. WH spokesman “China wants a deal” Uber drivers protest ahead of IPO DE30: March industrial...
Summary: Weekly crude oil inventories: -4.0M vs +1.1M exp. API: +2.8M US production falls to 12.2M: 12.3M prior Oil fails to rally...
Summary: US stock markets set for another soft open Report reveals China backtracked on US trade deal Uber drivers to protest...
The Pound is the biggest underperformer in the G10 currency group, losing to the dollar almost 0.5% on a daily basis. There are rumours that talks between...
Summary: Risk aversion as well as Brexit thread weigh on GBPJPY The pair breaks out of the consolidation Key supports at 140.5-141 The weekly...
Oil: Oil prices have fallen in the wake of a new phase of a trade war between the US and China The latest data showed a notable increase...
Summary: US-Iranian tensions escalate but Oil uptrend could be coming to an end EIA inventories at 3:30PM. API last night +2.8M ITV shares...
Summary: European stock markets start Wednesday’s trading positively despite noticeable declines in Asia and the US German industrial production...
Summary: DoE to report a change in US oil stocks this afternoon Housing market data from Canada Mario Draghi to take the floor in Frankfurt 1:15...
Summary: Reserve Bank of New Zealand cuts rates for the first time since November 2016 Chinese trade data for April shows a lower surplus as both...
Summary: US stocks drop on renewed trade fears DE30: Legal provision weighs on BMW earnings GBP pulls back as cross-party Brexit...
Summary: US stocks markets to open in the red Comments from Lighthizer cause swoon after closing bell H4 cloud break for S&P500 It’s...
Summary: US500 keeps moving toward its all-time high Turkish lira under downward pressure Oil prices come back toward their 200DMA This...
Summary: Tories and Labour resume talks after local election drubbing GBPUSD pulls back to $1.31 handle FTSE sensitive to US-China...
