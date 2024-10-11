Technical overview: GOLD
Summary: - GOLD keeps trading within a long-term consolidation range - Price looms break from wedge pattern on D1 interval - Downward channel spotted...
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
Summary: - Adidas (ADS.DE) surges on strong sales growth in China - DE30 keeps struggling near the 12400 pts handle - BASF (BAS.DE) expects full-year...
Summary: - French blue chips index CAC 40 (FRA40) gained over 20% since December’s trough - Index barely reacted to weak data - Price struggles...
Summary: - UK services PMI expected to climb back above 50 pts threshold - Strong EU inflation print may be looming - NFP forecasted to show wage growth...
Summary: - Another piece of weak data from the Australian housing market - Number of factors pressure oil prices - Key EU politician sees Jens...
Summary: S&P500 revisits key support region Tesla jumps as capital raising measures announced DE30: Carmakers move higher...
Summary: S&P500 retests key 2914-2921 support region US stocks reacted negatively to the Fed Tesla jumps over 5% as it raises...
Summary: BoE keeps votes unanimously to keep rates unchanged GDP revised higher but CPI for 2020 sees sizable cut Muted market reaction but GBPUSD...
ANZ issued a recommendation for the AUDCAD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry (Market):...
Summary: -Cryptocurrency exchange accused of covering-up $850 million loss -Bitcoin trades within an upward channel, Stellar at a crucial level -Attack...
Summary: - European stock markets start day on the weaker footing - Volkswagen (VOW.DE) surges on the back of good Q1 earnings - Deutsche Bank (DBK.DE)...
Summary: BoE rate decision 12PM; Carney press conference 12:30 GBPUSD pulls back after Powell; GBPCAD breaking higher? FTSE under...
As the FOMC decision is already behind us, the time has come for another major central bank to deliver rate decision. Bank of England will announce whether...
Summary: - Fed stays patient on interest rates, boosts liquidity for banks - Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn are getting closer to cross-party Brexit deal -...
Fed cuts the IOER rate to 2.35% Central bank sees solid growth EURUSD, US500 up on the decision The Fed cut the IOER rate today that is being...
The US dollar is on the selling block again this Wednesday with the EURUSD soaring to 1.1245 and USDJPY plunging to 111.15 – the lowest level since...
Summary: DOE weekly inventory change: +9.9M vs +1.3M exp Largest build in almost 6 months; Production reaches record high Oil price falls lower in response....
Summary: S&P500 set to open at new record high Apple called to open 5% higher after earnings ADP employment change smashes forecasts US stocks...
Summary: Apple shares jump after earnings update Rise leads S&P500 to new record highs Busy economic calendar with Fed decision...
