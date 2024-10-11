US stocks dip as Alphabet plunges; EURUSD back at $1.12
Market news
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
More
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
More
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
More
Summary: EURUSD rises after data from both sides of the Atlantic US CB consumer confidence: 129.2 vs 126.8 exp German CPI M/M:...
Oil: - Developments concerning sanctions on Iran saw mixed response on the oil markets - Trump called OPEC to boost output in order to mitigate lack...
Summary: Nasdaq futures trade back below 7800 level Alphabet to begin sharply lower after earnings Amazon prints Golden Cross There...
Summary: Pound could be volatile later this week when the BoE meets Silver prices could benefit if global economic activity keeps improving FTSE100...
Today - US: Conference Board (3pm BST) Wednesday – US: ADP report (1:15pm), ISM manufacturing (3pm), Fed decision (7pm) Thursday – UK: Bank...
Summary: Chinese manufacturing disappoints Alphabet drops after announcing revenue miss BP blames low prices as profits fall The latest...
Just 4 months ago the Fed hiked interest rates and saw more such moves for 2019. Fast forward to present and some on the markets start speculating that...
Summary: Flat opening across major European equity markets DAX breaks the support line, what to expect next? Alphabet shares plunged in after...
Summary: European inflation for April to shed first light on price trends in the Eurozone Advance reading of GDP from the Eurozone economy Canadian...
Summary: Chinese PMI failed to provide convincing signs of an economic recovery Australian dollar moves down in response to the data Business...
Summary: US stocks hit new record highs Fed’s preferred inflation measure dips Target recovers after broker upgrade DE30:...
Summary: S&P500 pressing against record high Fed’s preferred inflation measure drops Target gains on broker upgrade After...
Goldman Sachs issued a recommendation for the EURUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Summary: DAX moves higher despite disappointing macroeconomic data Sellers try to take control, the key short-term trend line in the spotlight Over...
Summary: European stocks pullback from 2019 highs Several key economic events in the coming days Oil remains under pressure after Friday's...
Summary: A majority of European equity markets have opened close to their Friday’s close levels Spanish IBEX (SPA35) declines 0.6% in response...
Summary: US PCE inflation for March to dominate the first day this week Soft indicators from the Eurozone economy for April BoE’s...
