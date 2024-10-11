Economic calendar: Two central banks on the agenda
Summary: Swedish and Turkish central banks will announce their monetary policy decisions Preliminary data on US durable goods orders for March 8:30...
Market news
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
Summary: Bank of Japan assured its would keep low interest rates at least through spring 2020 Gloomy signs for the first quarter from Asia as South...
Summary: Crude Oil well supported despite large inventory rise CAD swoons after BOC S&P500 remains close to all-time highs DE30...
Summary: CAD drops as BOC remove hiking bias USDCAD breaks above $1.35 Oil near recent highs despite large DOE build There’s...
Summary: US stocks remain near record highs Nasdaq leads the charge with DJIA still lagging Boeing called to open higher after...
Oil: Oil prices rose after the White House said it would not prolong exemptions from US sanctions on Iranian crude for some countries This...
The German stock market index remains in a strong bullish mode as it is the best performing equity market in Europe on Wednesday. DE30 adds 0.7% and trades...
Summary: GBPUSD drops to lows $1.29s and below 200 DMA Tory leadership rule change imminent? Dax hits 2019 highs despite business leaders gloom The...
Summary: Wirecard shares soar after the news from SoftBank Group, SAP shares jump after the company raised its operating margin outlook DAX (DE30)...
Summary: German IFO for April will equip investors with more information regarding sentiment among entrepreneurs Low expectations ahead of today’s...
Summary: Australian dollar leads the losses this morning following weaker inflation SP500 and NASDAQ hit a new all-time high China’s central...
Summary: - S&P 500 at new YTD highs - USD and JPY outperform G10 peers, Scandinavian currencies lag - Top 3 charts of the week - Oil prices declines...
Summary: - S&P 500 (US500) holds firm near YTD highs - Twitter (TWTR.US) added 8 million active daily users in Q1 2019 - Lockheed Martin’s...
Both Brent and WTI took a dive lower in the early afternoon following Bloomberg report. The news agency said that Saudi Arabia is ready to boost oil output...
Summary: Oil prices affected by geopolitical factors Aussie trades lower despite better risk sentiment Will the Spanish IBEX close to gap to...
Summary: Most of European equity markets trade pretty flat on Tuesday How low can the DAX go? Wirecard (WDI.DE) moves down on the first day after...
Summary: Canadian wholesale trade sales are expected to rise subtly New home sales from the USA API release to be released tonight 1:30...
Summary: Oil prices soared on Monday after US President Donald Trump decided to end exemptions from sanctions for some countries purchasing Iranian...
