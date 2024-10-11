Minor moves across FX pairs as Easter looms large
Market news
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
Summary: First quarter Chinese data surprised to the upside reducing the odds for monetary easing there No relevant improvement in European activity...
Summary: - Shinzo Abe and Donald Trump to discuss trade and North Korea on Friday, April 26 - US GDP report crucial for EURUSD - 12 Dow Jones stocks...
Summary: - Volatility on the cryptocurrency market remains depressed - RIPPLE failed to break above the 200-day moving average - Chance of price pulling...
Summary: - Some time ago we recommended shorting COPPER hinting that the commodity is overbought by speculators - Copper price pulls back amid profit...
Summary: - Majority of the stock markets will remain shut today - FX and cryptocurrency markets continue to operate - US housing data at 1:30 pm CET Trading...
Summary: Price growth in Japan rose a touch more than expected in March BoJ cuts the amount of JGBs purchases today Modest declines in Chinese...
Summary: German stocks hit YTD highs despite soft PMI data US markets little changed after mixed economic releases EURUSD hits...
US PMIs disappoint on both fronts Retail sales beats expectations in March Philly Fed down again US PMI indices echoed European counterparts...
Summary: US retail sales M/M: +1.6% vs +1.0% exp DowDuPont falls on earnings; Pinterest set for IPO S&P500 back at the 2900...
US retail sales report was much stronger than expected in March advancing by as much as 1.6% m/m while the European PMI reports for April confirmed that...
Summary: Bitcoin keeps rising, altcoins lag behind IMF and The World Bank to introduce a new cryptocurrency Coinbase launches a Visa debit card Donal...
Summary: Big bounce in UK retail sales Pleasing data but positives may be exaggerated GBPUSD remains near potentially key support 1.2975-1.3000 An...
Summary: European manufacturing PMIs barely changed in April, the details did not offer too much to cheer Sentiment among service providers suggest...
German manufacturing PMI stays below 45 for the second month Manufacturing sector in France contracts too Better situation in services could save...
Summary: European PMIs will steal the show on Thursday UK retail sales will show how Brexit-related chaos affected consumers’ purchases Important...
Summary: Australian jobs market thrived another month in a row Japanese manufacturing PMI slightly improved in March PBoC is reportedly unlikely...
Summary: - Lacklustre inflation reading sends NZD significantly lower - EURUSD technical overview - Commodity wrap - USDCAD sees volatile moves following...
The US Department of Energy report on the oil stockpiles has been just released. Last week’s print showed a major build of 7.03 million barrels....
