Wall Street set to open higher, USDCAD moves lower after inflation print
Summary: - Wall Street opens higher following decent gains in the other parts of the world - USDCAD trades below 1.33 in the aftermath of the inflation...
Market news
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
Summary: EURUSD trapped in range trading after both Fed and ECB have embraced a more dovish tilt A corrective pullback could be on the cards relatively...
Oil: Russia is expected to produce 150 kbpd less of crude oil compared to the agreed reduction level of 230 kbpd Russia was to reach the...
The German DE30 market soared by 18% since December lows following even more impressive gains on US indices. This happened in spite of manufacturing PMI...
Summary: European equities are trading prettly flat despite upbeat data from China DAX (DE30) trades in the vicinity of the important resistance Wirecard...
Summary: UK inflation data is expected to accelerate slightly in March EMU inflation for March to confirm the dovish ECB stance Canadian inflation...
Summary: New Zealand dollar loses momentum following a weaker-than-expected inflation release Chinese economy grew more than expected in the first...
Summary: - AUD underperforms on the back of RBA’s rate cut talks - DE30 at 6-month highs - Top 3 charts of the week: DE30, AUDNZD, OIL.WTI -...
US industrial output falls 0.1% in March Annual growth slows to the lowest in 18 months EURUSD locked at 1.13, needs a trigger to move forward US...
Summary: - US futures point to a positive opening - Solid earnings from BlackRock (BLK.US) and Bank of America (BAC.US) - Netflix (NFLX.US)...
Summary: Improved risk sentiment sparked by China's credit data, market participants await a GDP release from China RBA expresses yet more...
Summary: ZEW Economic Sentiment improves in April but details are worrying DAX (DE30 on xStation5) at the highest since October 2018 Zalando...
Tuesday’s opening in Frankfurt brought a clear move higher and DE30 broke the 12050 resistance to move to the fresh 6-months high as a consequence....
Summary: UK labour market is expected to produce another bag of decent numbers German ZEW to show how analysts’ sentiment has evolved recently Industrial...
Summary: Australian dollar leads the losses in early European trading following the RBA minutes Fed’s Rosengren thinks the US jobless rate...
Summary: Stocks near recent highs but GS drops after update What do markets overall expect of earnings season? DE30: Deutsche...
Summary: - Around 30 S&P 500 stocks have already released their reports for Q1 2019 - Earnings at the index level expected to fall for the first...
Summary: US asks China to shift Agricultural tariffs Stocks remain near YTD peak; Empire state index beats Goldman Sachs beats...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the EURUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
