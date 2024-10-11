S&P500 back at 2900 as Initial Jobless hits 49 year low
Summary: PPI readings top estimates; Initial jobless at 49-year low US stocks set to open near 2019 highs S&P500 probing the...
Market news
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
Summary: G20 will hold a debate about crypto regulations Tron and Ethereum will cooperate on a common project Technical analysis of Bitcoin and...
Summary: - Crude continues to push higher for the third week in a row - Reversal point in seasonal patterns looms large - Significant output cuts delivered...
Summary: Brexit deadline extended till 31st October Little reaction in GBP and the FTSE Stocks remain well supoported after Central Bank updates The...
Summary: - Draghi sees consolidation as a key to European banks profitability - DAX (DE30 on xStation5) fails to distance away from the support zone -...
Summary: - Swedish CPI inflation expected to slow in March - Semi-important US data to be released at 1:30 pm CET Given how abundant economic calendar...
Summary: FOMC minutes did not offer too much in terms of where the Fed could go with rates from here A so-called flexible extension of Brexit has...
Minutes from the last meeting of the Federal Reserve do not change much in perceiving perspectives for the US dollar. However, a few interesting sentences...
Summary: Brent crude hits 2019 high despite 7M DOE build US stocks little changed after CPI and ECB UK data perks up but markets...
Summary: Weekly DOE inventories: +7.0M vs +2.5M exp Huge Gasoline drawdown similar to API Oil pushing back higher since the release For...
Summary: US indices mixed after Tuesday’s declines ECB president Draghi dovish in press conference US CPI Y/Y: +1.9% vs...
The ECB maintain policy parameters Draghi points at slower growth US inflation data mixed The ECB maintained interest rates at an unchanged...
Oil: Oil price have performed well during the first 100 days of this year with Brent trading at $70 and WTI at $64 per barrel, the spread between...
EURUSD continues to rise for the third day in a row as traders anticipate the ECB decision (12:45pm BST) and especially post-meeting conference (begins...
Summary: Extraordinary EU summit takes place today GBPUSD trades below a 1.33 resistance The pair could leave its crucial consolidation soon The...
UK GDP M/M:+0.2% vs 0.0% exp Both industrial and manufacturing production also top forecasts However, markets remain Brexit focused...
Summary: - Steep declines brought NZDUSD to the lower limit of the trading range - Positive price reaction to the 200-session moving average - Pullback...
Summary: - Low Rhine levels may hit German economy this summer as well - DAX (DE30 on xStation5) tries to break back above the support zone - Deutsche...
Summary: - Emergency Brexit summit to be held today - Will Draghi provide more details on banks’ financing? - Minutes will reveal whether Fed...
