DE30: BMW’s warning puts pressure on the German carmakers
Summary: - Theresa May wants to relaunch talks with Jeremy Corbyn - DAX (DE30 on xStation5) pulls back at the beginning of a new week - BMW (BMW.DE)...
Market news
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
More
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
More
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
More
Summary: - FOMC minutes to be released on Wednesday - Will hard data confirm improvement in Chinese PMIs? - Factory orders data expected to show a drop...
Summary: Market sentiment little changed following the weekend despite fresh comments regarding US-China trade talks as well as possible cuts of...
Summary: NFP bounces back to hit sweet spot for Equities US employment change beats but wages miss Canadian jobs drop; USDCAD...
Summary: Canadian employment change: -7.2k vs +6.0K exp Full time roles: -6.4k vs +5.4k exp Cad dips lower with USDCAD back near...
US remains on a slowing path Mixed data from Europe Ray of hope from China US – NFP improves but the economy on the slowing path The...
Summary: NFP employment change: +196k vs +177k exp Average hourly earnings Y/Y: +3.2% vs +3.4% exp S&P500 surges to 2019 peak...
The NFP report showed +196k employment (consensus +180k) Wage growth slowed to 3.2% y/y (expected 3.4%) US indices rise, EURUSD mixed The NFP...
Summary: Oil prices try to break above the key Fibo level Brent prices hover around the 200DMA $68 seems to be the key support Oil prices...
The US dollar remains stable and the key US indices stay close to 2019 high ahead of the crucial NFP report that will be released at 1:30pm GMT. The market...
Summary: UK PM May seeks Brexit delay to June 30 Reports suggest EU willing to offer 12-month flexible extension Little reaction seen in GBP...
Summary: A mixed start to Friday’s trading across European equity markets Economists surveyed by BBG expect the ECB will pay banks to lend...
Summary: US employment report to steal the show this afternoon Canada will also report the labour market data 1:30 pm GMT - US...
Summary: European Council President Donald Tusk has come up with an idea to propose the UK a 12-month “flexible” Brexit deadline extension Donald...
Summary: DJIA hits highest level of the year Tesla slumps after deliveries disappoint More gains for DE30 despite bleak factory...
Emission rights are getting pricier this week, rising on each trading session so far and reaching levels that have not been seen in 2 months. One of the...
Summary: US indices little changed ahead of the cash open Initial jobless beats forecasts; Nothing big from ECB minutes Boeing...
Summary: USDJPY trades again above the bearish trend line Gold prices struggle to keep above $1300 A good start to the new year in the Bitcoin...
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".
