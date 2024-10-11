DE30, euro tank on recession fears
Equity markets and the euro are declining following the remarkably weak PMIs from Germany and France. Such the gloomy numbers seem to raise concerns over...
Market news
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
Summary: EU offers UK extension to either 12th Apr or 22nd May Length depends on PM May's deal passing parliament German data...
Summary: - Significant deterioration in the German manufacturing sector - DAX (DE30 on xStation5) test 11500 pts handle - Siemens (SIE.DE) said to be...
Summary: German manufacturing PMI plunges in March producing the steepest decline since August 2012 Services PMIs also move lower this month Euro...
A few interesting readings are scheduled for release on the final trading day of the week. PMI indices from the euro area and the United States are key...
Summary: The EU approved a request of the UK to extend the date when the latter will leave the block Two dates are on the table - both of them...
Summary: US stocks rally on the open; Biogen plunges Stock of the week: Deutsche Bank DE30: FT reports sends Wirecard lower GBP...
Summary: Pivotal session ahead for US stocks Markets gain from the open but still below post-Fed high Biogen shares plunge over...
Summary: - Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank launched formal merger talks - Tie-up would create leader of the German retail banking sector - Commerzbank’s...
Summary: UK PM May arrives at EU summit UK retail sales add to recent strong data streak EURGBP rallies back near 0.87 handle Theresa...
Summary: - Mayor of Chicago: Cryptos may save from financial crises - CoinMarketCap indices listed on Nasdaq, Bloomberg and Reuters - May Bitcoin break...
Bank of England sees impact of Brexit but still sees tightening ahead Retail sales saw solid growth in February GBPUSD down as Brexit concerns weigh The...
Summary: Norges Bank delivers its second rate hike in this tightening cycle More hikes have been communicated, the strong case for firm price pressures...
Summary: - Bank of Canada likely to stay dovish inline with Federal Reserve - JPY may benefit from USD weakness and lack of trade talk progress - CADJPY...
Summary: - German Finance Ministry expects subdued growth in the first half of 2019 - DAX (DE30 on xStation5) pulls back to the upward sloping trendline -...
Summary: - SNB, Norges Bank and BoE to announce rate decision today - UK retail sales expected to decline in February - Theresa May meets EU leaders...
Summary: Federal Reserve kept rates unchanged and communicated the end of monetary tightening New Zealand’s dollar climbs following the dovish...
EURUSD soars after the FOMC statement. S&P500 erases losses and treasuries extend gains after Fed's dovish statement. The FOMC sees no interest...
Fed keeps rates unchanged as was expected Fed signals no rate hike this year with one increase in 2020 Median shows longer-run GDP unchanged at...
