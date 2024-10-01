GOLD near $2400 level
GOLD futures increased to $2400 level despite strength of US dollar but after reaching significant psychologically level, it erases some gains. Source:...
Market news
Oil Oil remains under pressure as market backwardation declines Oil is losing even despite a significant increase in the escalation of the situation in the Middle East, where there was supposed to be a ground operation in southern Lebanon launched by Israel, which is expected to target the position...
More
Cryptocurrency sentiment still without clear optimism; Bitcoin below $65k, despite weak US dollar Huge gains in China do not support Bitcoin; altcoins sentiments are still very weak High net inflows into U.S. ETFs meet higher supply and don't affect price directly We can describe...
More
Return of supply from Libya Oil has been strongly retreating since last evening after reports about the appointment of an interim central bank governor in Libya by both governments in the country. It is worth noting that the central bank governor oversees revenues from the extraction and export of...
More
GOLD futures increased to $2400 level despite strength of US dollar but after reaching significant psychologically level, it erases some gains. Source:...
The Eurodollar is trading down very sharply today, losing another 0.4%. The dominance of the USD seems unquestionable at the moment, and a number of different...
7:45 AM - Final inflation readings from France HICP y/y: 2.4% vs 2.4% forecast and 2.4% in the first reading (2.3% CPI after seasonal adjustment) HICP...
Futures on DAX and FTSE point to higher opening in Europe UK data stronger than forecasts, final German inflation unchanged Attention shifts...
March CPI from Sweden came in 4.1% vs 4.4% exp and 4.5% previously Reading on monthly basis showed also slowing CPI growth 0.1% vs 0.4% exp. and 0.2%...
UK Manufacturing production MoM: 1.2% vs 0.1% exp. and 0% previously Industrial production MoM: 1.4% vs 0.6% exp. and 0.5% previously (1.1% MoM vs...
Yesterday's session on Wall Street was driven by major technology companies, which contributed to a 1.65% rise in the Nasdaq 100, with continued...
Wall Street indices traded higher today, erasing part of yesterday's post-CPI sell-off. S&P 500 gains 0.6%, Nasdaq rallies 1.2% and small-cap...
CarMax (KMX.US) is one of the worst performing Wall Street stock today. Share price of the US used car dealer plunges by double-digits today, following...
IFR issued a recommendation for the GBPUSD currency pair. IFR recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry (market):...
EURUSD continues pullback triggered by yesterday's higher-than-expected US CPI reading for March. The pair is down 0.3% on the day and trades at the...
Rivian Automotive (RIVN.US), US electric vehicle manufacturer, is taking a hit today. Stock is plunging over 6% and drops below the $10 per share mark...
US Energy Information Administration (EIA) issued an official, weekly report on US natural gas inventories today at 3:30 pm BST. Report was expected to...
Wall Street indices open higher US2000 attempts to break back above 2,050 pts Fastenal drops 5% after Q1 2024 earnings Wall Street indices...
Industrial production, especially in energy-intensive industries, remains low, but is expected to recover in the coming quarters. Tension in the labor...
John Williams, president of the New York branch of the Federal Reserve, commented today on the US economy and monetary policy. Williams forecasts interest...
Wall Street earnings season for Q1 2024 begins this week. Traders will be offered the first reports from major US financial companies on Friday this week,...
US PPI inflation report for March was released today at 1:30 pm BST. Report was expected to show an acceleration in the headline as well as core producers'...
01:30 PM BST, United States - Employment Data: Continuing Jobless Claims: actual 1,817K; forecast 1,800K; previous 1,789K; Initial...
As expected by the market, the ECB decided to keep all 3 key interest rates unchanged. In the first seconds after the publication, the euro drops against...