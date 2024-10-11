Technical overview: GOLD
Summary: - GOLD pulled back from the upper bound of the triangle pattern - Precious metals pushes higher following late-February declines - Situation...
Market news
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
More
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
More
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
More
Summary: Pound set for solid week of gains Another meaningful vote next Weds (20th March) FTSE close to 5-month high As we approach...
Summary: - German business lobby says delaying Brexit only cause uncertainty to increase - DAX (DE30 on xStation5) lacks direction - Volkswagen’s...
Summary: - Bulk of US data expected to show improvement - Canadian manufacturing sales seen rising after two months of decliens - Bank of Japan Governor...
Summary: UK Parliament backed on Thursdasy an extension of the Article 50 at least to June 30 Bank of Japan stays on hold and downgrades its assessment...
The British Parliament gives May’s Cabinet to extend the Article 50 from the end of the March. Obviously, it depends on the consent of all...
Summary; US indices recover from dip on trade news US500 probing key resistance at 2825 DE30: RWE sees flat or negative earnings...
Summary: US500 pulls back from pivotal 2825 level Snap shares surge over 7% on analyst upgrade Housing data drops due to large...
Summary: - AT&T merger with Time Warner finally cleared - Two companies have means to launch successful streaming platform - Abundant client base...
Summary: 70% of crypto owners don’t use cryptocurrencies for payments too often, as survey says Basel Committee publishes guidelines for...
Summary: No US-China trade agreement this month UK MPs expected to seek Article 50 extension German growth to fall sharply There’s...
Summary: - One-offs turned out to be major drag on the German growth in second half of 2018 - DAX (DE30 on xStation5) breaks to the highest level of...
Summary: - UK parliament will vote on whether to postpone Brexit - Semi-important US data to be released in the afternoon - BoC Senior Deputy Governor...
Summary: UK Parliament rejected a possibility the country could leave the EU without any agreement British currency loses ground following the...
In the last minutes, there was the vote on amendments to the Theresa May’s no-deal Brexit motion in the British Parliament. MPs approved of the Spelman...
Summary: Oil back near 2019 highs after inventory draw US stocks gain as volatility index falls to 5-month low DE30: Adidas dips...
Summary: Weekly Oil inventories: -3.9M vs +2.7M exp Larger drawdown than API (-2.6M); Production falls Oil moves up to trade near...
Summary: US indices add to recent gains US500 looks set to retest 2824 resistance Volatility index (VOLX) falls to October low US...
