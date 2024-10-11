Technical overview: GBPJPY
Summary: - GBPJPY pulled back to the upper limit of the upward channel - Potential upward movement may take pair as high as to 153 handle - Resistance...
Market news
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
Oil: Seasonal analysis suggests US oil inventories could begin falling from the end of this month If a seasonal decline begins sooner,...
Summary: SIX Swiss Exchange could soon list Ripple-based ETP Jay Clayton confirms stance that Ethereum may not be security Dash jumped up to...
Summary: Article 50 extension likely - but length could be disputed Don't rule out a 3rd meaningful vote UK100 remains remarkably calm and...
Summary: - European aviation agency imposed EU-wide ban on Boeing 737 Max 8 flights - DAX (DE30 on xStation5) respects short-term upward sloping trendline -...
Summary: - UK parliament to vote on no-deal Brexit today - Drop in Boeing’s orders may weigh on durable goods print - API hinted at decent drop...
Summary: Members of UK Parliament rejected a May’s Brexit agreement by a huge majority British currency remains fairly calm this morning,...
The UK PM Theresa May lost another vote on her withdrawal deal from the EUl although the scale of the loss is not as massive as it was the last time. She...
Summary: Sharp drop in GBPUSD after Cox legal advice Lower US inflation drives the dollar lower S&P500 back near 2800 handle;...
Summary: US500 near 2800 after large day of gains US consumer prices rise at slowest pace in 2 years Boeing weighs on US30 as...
Summary: - FTSE 100 (UK100) pressured by weaker pound - OIL has some room to extend ongoing bounce - US dollar index (USDIDX) eyes break to new highs Most...
US inflation 1.5% y/y in February More relevant core inflation down to 2.1% from 2.2% y/y, both below expectations US500 close to resistance, US...
GBPUSD tumbled to 1.30, erasing the whole gain from yesterday, following remarks from attorney general Geoffrey Cox that the latest agreement between May...
Summary: GBPUSD hands back gains after comments from AG Cox Government's top lawyer fails to fully support backstop breakthrough UK GDP grows...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the EURUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long pending position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Summary - Siemens (SIE.DE) submitted most patents applications to the European Patent Office in 2018 - DAX (DE30 on xStation5) fails to breach 11600...
Summary: - UK parliament to vote on revised Brexit deal - Sweden and the United States to release inflation readings for February - API data expected...
