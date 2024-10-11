ADP points to strong NFP; ECB leak hints at TLTROs
Summary: ADP Employment change: 183k vs 190k exp Large upwards revision to the prior: 300k vs 213k previously Reports ECB will...
Market news
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
The EURUSD currency pair has been trading in a narrow consolidation for quite some time. The 1.12-1.13 support zone has prevented declines but the euro...
Summary: Russian billionaire Kaspersky says the world is not ready for cryptos yet Major Swiss stock exchange starts listing Ethereum-based ETP Bitcoin...
Summary: UK100.cash back around the 7200 level Legal & General the UK's first £1tn investment manager Profits fall for Paddy Power...
Oil: OPEC cut its output in February by 500 kbpd to 30.5 million barrels, according to Bloomberg data Venezuela keeps its exports at around...
Summary: - European antitrust agency may issue complaints against German carmakers - DAX (DE30 on xStation5) finds support at the 33-period moving average -...
Summary: - ADP report to provide a hint ahead of NFP - Bank of Canada may address latest streak of weak data today - API signalled huge build in oil...
Summary: Fourth quarter Australian GDP missed expectations producing the first back-to-back GDP per capita contraction since mid-2000s RBA’s...
Summary: Strong ISM send EURUSD sub 1.13 and USDJPY above 112 UK service sector activity unexpectedly rises US stocks face make...
Summary: ISM non-manufacturing PMI: 59.7 vs 57.4 exp USD gains after solid data point EURUSD at 1.13, USDJPY at 112 The...
Summary: US indices slightly higher ahead of the opening bell Monday saw large declines but price bounced from lows Break of the...
Summary: SP500 (US500) stalls ahead of the resistance Silver has been hit the most compared to other precious metals USDPLN comes back to the...
Summary: Dash Core Group to reduce its staff Two Bitcoin developers send lightning payment using radio waves Bitcoin rises after three days of...
Summary: UK Services PMI for February: 51.3 vs 49.9 exp Pleasing beat given the weakness in other PMIs lately GBPAUD respecting...
Summary: - Emmanuel Macron outlined proposal of EU reform - DAX (DE30 on xStation5) pulls back but defends breakout level - Evonik Industries (EVK.DE)...
Summary: - UK services PMI expected to drop into contraction area - ISM non-manufacturing seen coming in higher in February - Mark Carney to testify...
Summary: Chinese Ministry of Finance released a set of targets for this year including GDP and deficit Reserve Bank of Australia kept rates on...
Summary: US stocks probe key resistance on trade deal hopes DE30: Fresenius Medical Care sinks after Reuters report USD strength...
