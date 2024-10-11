3 stories to watch as equity indices surge to 2019 highs
The start of this year has been spectacular for stocks around the globe with US indices fully recovering from the December plunge and bourses everywhere...
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
Summary: German lawmakers discuss law allowing banks to fire more easily DAX (DE30 on xStation5) holds firm above the 11400 pts handle Deutsche...
Summary: PMIs from euro area and the United States to be released today ECB publishes minutes from the latest meeting Governors...
Summary: Australian dollar loses the most among its G10 peers following the news on a coal imports ban from China Jobs release from Australia showed...
Summary: Oil posts new 3-months highs but supply cuts issues in focus Pound looks to add to recent gains DE30: Fresenius surges...
Summary: Oil remains close to 3-month high Price supported by Saudi cuts, but Brazil production on the rise 55.65 a key level to watch for Oil.WTI The...
Summary: Bulls try to enter the bull market Sugar prices approach the 100WMA Sugar prices has again closed to the supply zone Sugar prices...
Oil: Oil prices hover around their 3-month high, Brent prices move through the important resistance in the form of the lower limit limit of the...
Summary: Elon Musk’s remarks about Bitcoin and other cryptos Govt. of Seoul’s fund may invest in blockchain companies Cryptocurrencies...
Summary: Tuesday was the best day of 2019 for GBPUSD Reports of Tory MPs to resign Lloyds shares rally after solid update The pound has...
Summary: France and Germany plan to subsidy EV battery cell factories DAX (DE30 on xStation5) broke to new 2019’s high in the early...
Summary: Federal Reserve to publish minutes today Oil may become more active in the evening as API will release stockpile estimates Martin...
Summary: Japanese currency is placed among top losers in G10 after the trade data for January BoJ’s Kuroda delivers comments on the current...
Summary: GBPUSD back above $1.30 on Brexit hopes and solid jobs data Gold hits another 10-month as the buck retreats US stocks recover from soft...
Summary: US indices trading in the red ahead of cash open US-China trade talks set to resume Trump tweet takes credit for recovery and predicts...
Summary: Cryptocurrency market awakes as major cryptos experience huge rises Blockchain was the most overrated word of 2018, as survey says Bitcoin...
Summary: - FTSE 100 (UK100) rallied over 11% since December’s low - OIL adds to previous gains after breaking above the neckline - BITCOIN with...
