Trade of the day - USDNOK
Summary: The Fed delivered a dovish outlook Norges Bank may rise rates on the next meeting USDNOK broke the crucial support zone Trade:...
Market news
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
There’s been more upside seen in UK stocks this morning, with the FTSE 100 coming close to moving back above the 7000 handle with the market reacting...
Summary: German retail sales plunged the most in December since at least 2000 DAX (DE30 on xStaiton5) treads water in the vicinity of...
In Thursday’s economic calendar one can find few interesting readings that a potential to move EURUSD currency pair. GDP report from the euro area...
Summary: Dollar declined against the euro the most since January 11, US stocks surged as Fed kept rates unchanged The Fed pointed to...
The FED held the interest rates unchanged in a target range of 2.25 percent to 2.50 percent as was widely expected by market participants. The FOMC signaled...
Summary: US stocks gain after Apple and Boeing boost FTSE rises back near 50 day SMA Crude Oil attempts to break higher after...
Summary: Smaller than expected build in crude oil inventories (+0.9M vs +3.0M exp) Gasoline and distillate components show sizable drawdowns Oil.WTI...
Thomson Reuters IFR issued a recommendation for the GBPUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short pending position on the pair with following...
Here are some selected comments from major banks previewing this evening’s monetary policy announcement from the Fed: ABN AMRO “The...
Summary: US indices trading higher ahead of the Fed Apple called to open up 5%+ Boeing surges 6% after earnings beat There’s...
Oil: A rise in active oil rigs in the US points to a continued increase in shale output At most ⅓ shale companies in the US experience...
This evening at 7PM the Federal Reserve will announce the outcome of their latest monetary policy decision, which will an all likelihood see the central...
Summary: Iran explores options to introduce digital currencies in global trade Iranian central bank publishes a new draft framework on...
Summary: European traders should follow developments in trade talks carefully DAX (DE30 on xStation5) still searches for direction Covestro...
Summary: Federal Reserve is broadly expected to stay on hold in January Central bank could suggest a pause in monetary tightening, a balance-sheet...
Summary: FOMC to make first decision of 2019 today German CPI data to be released in the early afternoon Wide range of the US...
Summary: Tuesday did not bring us even a touch closer to get a Brexit agreement Aussie jumps on the back of the inflation data and a spike...
Summary: Mixed price action in stocks with US30 higher but US100 falling DE30: SAP launches German earnings season with a miss Pound...
