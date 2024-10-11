Aussie gives back gains as pressure on RBA to cut rates mounts
Summary: Australian jobs report produced another solid numbers AUD trades lower as NAB pushes up mortgage rates citing a sustained increase...
Market news
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
Summary: Indices back under pressure after beginning brightly Deutsche Boerse expects earnings boost from market volatility GBPUSD...
Summary: US500 back near 2650 after Tuesday’s sell-off Stock markets have bounced but recent rally facing first real test JP...
In this week’s commodity wrap we present you 4 markets that look interesting or/and have posted some major price moves: Oil, Soybean, Copper, Coffee Oil: IEA...
Summary: Canadian core retail sales M/M: -0.6% vs -0.4% exp BOC’s Poloz: Oil price drop will knock about 0.4% off GDP USDCAD...
Summary: Romania introduces tax on crypto earnings Nasdaq CEO: “Cryptocurrencies could still be a global currency of the future” Dash...
There’s been further steady gains seen in the pound this morning, with the market moving up to its highest level of the week and breaking above the...
Summary: Germany’s plan to cut coal plant output may result in a volatility spike on the emission market DAX (DE30 on xStation5)...
The EURUSD has been stuck in a tight range for the past 3 months as economic conditions deteriorated in both US and EU. Such long period of calm often...
Summary: Canadian retail sales reading expected to show deterioration Market consensus expects API data to show minor drop in inventories Ford,...
Summary: NZ dollar leads the gains in G10 following the fourth quarter inflation release Bank of Japan stays on hold during its first...
Summary: European and US indices in the red with some sizable selling seen EBay and Nike both receive good news DE30: UBS lower...
Summary: ECB rate decision due Thursday (24th Jan) at 12:45 GMT First meeting since the end of the asset purchase programme (QE) Euro...
Summary: NYSE and NASDAQ both set to open after bank holiday US500 drops back further to trade near 2626 Ebay and Nike shares...
Summary: US small-cap index surged almost 20% from the latest low USDNOK with potential head and shoulders pattern Gold pulls...
Summary: South Korean cryptocurrency exchange accidentally sends virtual currencies worth $5 million Dutch authorities recommend licensing crypto...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the NZDCAD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short pending position on the pair with following...
Summary: M&A in German-speaking countries is booming DAX (DE30 on xStation5) tries to close the downward price gap Daimler...
There’s been some pleasing news on the labour market front from the UK this morning, with wage growth moving up to its highest level since the 2008...
