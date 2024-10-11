GBP looks through CPI figures; remains focused on Brexit
Summary: UK CPI Y/Y 2.1% vs 2.1% exp. Core Y/Y 1.9% vs 1.8% exp Pound recovers after May’s disastrous defeat 1.2930 potentially...
Market news
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
Summary: Mario Draghi stays optimistic on European economy but warns that current slowdown may be a long one DAX (DE30 on xStation5) fails...
Summary: Inflation report, Carney's testimony and May’s no-confidence motion among major GBP events today CBRT expected to stay...
Summary: UK House of Commons voted against a May’s Brexit deal, PM was defeated by a large margin PM May will face a no-confidence...
Outcome is 202-432 so it’s a devastating loss for May. However, renegotiations with the EU and another vote are expected. GBPUSD initially tumbled...
Summary: UK parliament to vote on PM May’s Brexit deal this evening (around 8PM GMT) USD remains higher despite soft data JP...
Summary: USD trading higher on the day against most peers Soft inflation and manufacturing data fails to weaken the buck GBPUSD...
Summary: US indices little changed ahead of the opening bell Government shutdown shows little sign of ending JP Morgan called...
Summary: Top British bank settles forex trades worth $250 billion using blockchain Denmark’s tax agency to be allowed to collect crypto...
The US dollar is gaining on Tuesday ahead of the vote on the Brexit deal that will take place in the British parliament today in the evening. Interestingly...
Summary: The US dollar index (USDIDX) tries to recoup some losses Brent is painting a potential inverted head and shoulders formation Polish...
After a delay of more than a month, today’s the day that Theresa May’s Brexit deal will finally be put to parliament in what is widely expected...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the EURGBP currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short pending position on the pair with following...
Summary: Basel Committee proposes more lenient regulations for banks than expected DAX (DE30 on xStation5) pulls back after touching resistance...
Summary: UK parliament to vote on Brexit deal in the evening Draghi to present ECB 2017 Annual Report JPMorgan (JPM.US) and Wells...
Summary: Asian equity markets bounce back despite losses seen in the US the day before British pound among the best performing G10 currencies...
Summary: Risky assets stumble after disastrous trade data from China DE30: Noteworthy reports concerning auto industry China’s...
Bank of America Merrill Lynch issued a recommendation for the EURAUD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short pending position on the pair...
