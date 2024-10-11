Wall St to open lower on Chinese data; Citi kick off earnings season for banks
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
Summary: UK parliament to vote on Brexit deal Tuesday 7PM (GMT) Outcome could have a major impact on the markets 3 markets to...
Summary: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis publishes a crypto-focused article China’s crypto regulations to come into effect in...
Summary: UK parliament to vote on Brexit deal Tuesday 7PM (GMT) 3 scenarios; May’s deal passes, “narrow” defeat, heavy...
Bank of America Merrill Lynch issued a recommendation for the EURJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following...
Summary: DAX (DE30) has painted a 5-wave structure from its low in 2009 A resistance at 11000 points has yet to be broken A 23.6%...
Summary: Stocks in Europe begin the week on the wrong foot as investors digest the weak trade data from China It’s a mistake to...
Summary: Swedish inflation the most important reading for today Brexit vote will take place tomorrow in the UK parliament Wall...
Summary: China reports huge disappointments in terms of trade data for December Chinese stocks move lower, Antipodean currencies lost...
Summary: USD recovers as CPI matches forecasts Pound looks through mixed UK data; Brexit sensitivity clear US stocks remain near...
Summary: USD catching a bid at the start of the US session December CPI Y/Y: +1.9% as expected USDCAD bounces strongly from weekly...
The US dollar remains on the back foot on the final trading day of the week. Range of dovish remarks from Federal reserve members depressed USD yesterday....
Summary: Japan may adopt cryptocurrency ETFs after efforts to implement futures contracts failed Only a third of Korean cryptocurrency...
Summary: Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY.US) announced the biggest biotech industry acquisition in history Bristol set to acquire a blockbuster...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the USDCHF currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Summary: EURUSD broke 1,15 for the first time since November FOMC members suggest that future moves will be more data dependent Bond...
It’s been a muted week of trade for the pound, and despite a couple surprises in the latest data releases this morning the market reaction has been...
Summary: Time runs out for Theresa May to secure needed Brexit support DAX (DE30 on xStation5) eyes a test of the 11000 pts mark Chinese...
On the final trading day of the week investors will be served just two important data releases. UK data pack including GDP and production figures is set...
