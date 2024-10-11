Central bankers exert pressure on EUR and USD, stocks add to ongoing rally
Summary: Dovish comments from Fed and ECB members put USD and EUR under pressure Donald Trump cancels trip to World Economic Forum in...
Market news
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
More
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
More
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
More
Summary: Dovish comments from Fed and ECB members put USD and EUR under pressure Donald Trump cancels trip to World Economic Forum in...
Summary: Stocks pause but remain near recent highs Volkswagen develops EV charging network in China USDIDX retests 200 day SMA...
Summary: USD rising after recent drop Several Fed speakers this evening; Powell at 5:45 GMT USDIDX retests 200 day SMA There...
Citi issued a recommendation for the EURUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry (market):...
Summary: US markets pullback after recent gains Initial jobless claims fall further; ECB minutes show no great surprises DE30...
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the CADCHF currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Summary: Oil had a stunning beginning of the year surging over 20% since the latest local low Activity in the US extraction sector is...
Summary: Bloomberg Galaxy Crypto Index declines more than 7% today European Banking Authority (EBA) advises European Commission to assess...
Consumer spending failed to receive the usual festive bump according to the latest retail sales figures from KPMG with the British Retail Consortium (BRC)...
Summary: Norway’s inflation holds steady in December remaining well above the Norges Bank’s objective Another rate hikes in...
Summary: Italy’s Salvini tries to form an eurosceptic alliance ahead of the European elections DAX (DE30 on xStation5) paints a...
Początek roku upłynął na rynkach pozytywnie w uczuciu ulgi po nie aż tak słabych danych z USA i wobec nadziei na porozumienie handlowe pomiędzy USA a Chinami....
Economic calendar on Thursday looks rather empty with just two noteworthy readings scheduled. ECB will publish minutes from the latest Governing Council...
Summary: Minutes from the FOMC meeting, held on December 18/19, signalled patience among members in pushing ahead with rate hikes Beijing...
Summary: Oil surges on Saudi comments after dip on inventories US500 remains near recent highs as US-China trade talks end for now BOC...
Summary: Weekly crude oil inventories: -1.7M Saudi oil min refuses to rule out further OPEC+ action Oil and Oil.WTI both up 4%+...
Summary: As widely expected BOC keep overnight rate unchanged at 1.75% Downwards revisions seen to GDP and CPI forecasts CAD mixed...
The US dollar is on the selling block on Wednesday after comments from the Fed officials trying to suggest that future moves will be more data dependent...
Summary: US indices remain well supported near 3-week highs Bank of America publish list of most shorted US stocks Most come from...
See if traders are currently sellers or buyers of each market
Find out which markets are currently the top gainers or losers
Opening an account is fast and easy. Try a demo account and start trading in minutes.Create Demo account
Already have an account? Log in.
Use the link below to create your account through our application.Download Download
or click here to create your account through mobile form.
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy
By clicking “Accept All”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts.
This group contains cookies that are necessary for our websites to work. They take part in functionalities like language preferences, traffic distribution or keeping user session. They cannot be disabled.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|SERVERID
|userBranchSymbol
|cc 10 October 2024
|test_cookie
|cc 25 January 2024
|adobe_unique_id
|cc 9 October 2025
|__hssc
|cc 9 October 2024
|SESSID
|cc 2 March 2024
|__cf_bm
|cc 9 October 2024
|intercom-id-iojaybix
|cc 6 July 2025
|intercom-session-iojaybix
|cc 16 October 2024
|xtbCookiesSettings
|cc 9 October 2025
|TS5b68a4e1027
|countryIsoCode
|xtbLanguageSettings
|cc 9 October 2025
|userPreviousBranchSymbol
|cc 9 October 2025
|TS5b68a4e1027
|intercom-device-id-iojaybix
|cc 6 July 2025
|__cf_bm
|cc 9 October 2024
|__cfruid
|__cfruid
|__cf_bm
|cc 9 October 2024
|__cf_bm
|cc 9 October 2024
|_cfuvid
|adobe_unique_id
|cc 9 October 2025
|_cfuvid
|TS5b68a4e1027
|xtbCookiesSettings
|cc 9 October 2025
|SERVERID
|TS5b68a4e1027
|__hssc
|cc 9 October 2024
|test_cookie
|cc 1 March 2024
|__cf_bm
|cc 9 October 2024
|_cfuvid
|_cfuvid
|__cf_bm
|cc 9 October 2024
|__cf_bm
|cc 9 October 2024
We use tools that let us analyze the usage of our page. Such data lets us improve the user experience of our web service.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|_gid
|cc 9 September 2022
|_gat_UA-98728395-1
|cc 8 September 2022
|_gat_UA-121192761-1
|cc 8 September 2022
|_gcl_au
|cc 7 January 2025
|_ga_CBPL72L2EC
|cc 9 October 2026
|_ga
|cc 9 October 2026
|__hstc
|cc 7 April 2025
|__hssrc
|_vwo_uuid_v2
|cc 10 October 2025
|_ga_TC79BEJ20L
|cc 9 October 2026
|_vwo_uuid
|cc 9 October 2025
|_vwo_ds
|cc 8 November 2024
|_vwo_sn
|cc 9 October 2024
|_vis_opt_s
|cc 17 January 2025
|_vis_opt_test_cookie
|af_id
|cc 23 February 2025
|afUserId
|cc 25 January 2026
|af_id
|cc 24 January 2026
|AF_SYNC
|cc 1 February 2024
|_ga
|cc 9 October 2026
|_gid
|cc 10 October 2024
|_ga_CBPL72L2EC
|cc 9 October 2026
|__hstc
|cc 7 April 2025
|__hssrc
|_ga_TC79BEJ20L
|cc 9 October 2026
|_gcl_au
|cc 7 January 2025
|AnalyticsSyncHistory
|cc 31 March 2024
This group of cookies is used to show you ads of topics that you are interested in. It also lets us monitor our marketing activities, it helps to measure the performance of our ads.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|MUID
|cc 3 November 2025
|_omappvp
|cc 21 September 2035
|_omappvs
|cc 9 October 2024
|_uetsid
|cc 10 October 2024
|_uetvid
|cc 3 November 2025
|_fbp
|cc 7 January 2025
|fr
|cc 7 December 2022
|_ttp
|cc 3 November 2025
|_tt_enable_cookie
|cc 3 November 2025
|_ttp
|cc 3 November 2025
|hubspotutk
|cc 7 April 2025
|IDE
|cc 3 November 2025
|YSC
|VISITOR_INFO1_LIVE
|cc 7 April 2025
|hubspotutk
|cc 7 April 2025
|_omappvp
|cc 11 February 2035
|_omappvs
|cc 1 March 2024
|_uetsid
|cc 10 October 2024
|_uetvid
|cc 3 November 2025
|_ttp
|cc 3 November 2025
|MUID
|cc 3 November 2025
|_fbp
|cc 7 January 2025
|_tt_enable_cookie
|cc 3 November 2025
|_ttp
|cc 3 November 2025
|li_sugr
|cc 30 May 2024
|guest_id_marketing
|cc 9 October 2026
|guest_id_ads
|cc 9 October 2026
|guest_id
|cc 9 October 2026
|muc_ads
|cc 9 October 2026
|VISITOR_PRIVACY_METADATA
|cc 7 April 2025
|MSPTC
|cc 3 November 2025
|IDE
|cc 3 November 2025
Cookies from this group store your preferences you gave while using the site, so that they will already be here when you visit the page after some time.
|
Cookie name
|
Description
|bcookie
|cc 9 October 2025
|lidc
|cc 10 October 2024
|UserMatchHistory
|cc 31 March 2024
|bscookie
|cc 1 March 2025
|li_gc
|cc 7 April 2025
|bcookie
|cc 9 October 2025
|li_gc
|cc 7 April 2025
|lidc
|cc 10 October 2024
|personalization_id
|cc 9 October 2026
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".
Changing the language affects the change of regulator