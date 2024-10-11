Economic calendar: Oil market data in the spotlight
Market news
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
Summary: No major readings scheduled for today API data may spur some volatility on the oil market Donald Trump to make a TV address...
Summary: US dollar leads the gains in the G10 basket in early European trading Both the US and China express “a will to work together...
Summary: Buck falls further as ISM misses forecasts US500 moves up to highest level since Fed meeting Tesla shares gain on China...
Summary: ISM non-manufacturing PMI: 57.6 vs 59.0 exp Worse than forecast but not as bad as last week’s manufacturing equivalent USD...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the USDCAD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Summary: US indices trade around Friday’s closing levels US100 looking more positive above 6410 Tesla called to open higher...
Barclays issued a recommendation for the NZDUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short pending position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Summary: DE30 halted decline in the vicinity of 10300-10400 pts area Bulls struggle at the beginning of the European session 10630-10650...
There’s been something of a pullback for shares across Europe this morning after they ended last week with a flourish. An apparent dovish shift from...
Summary: China Bank Association launches a blockchain-powered platform for trade finance Satoshi Nakamoto has been named as one of the...
Summary: Brexit vote to be held around 15 January DAX (DE30 on xStation5) moves lower following higher opening Wirecard (WDI.DE)...
Summary: China-US trade talks to resume this week Minutes from FOMC and ECB may offer insight into policymakers’ moods Services...
Summary: Stocks in Asia move up after heavy gains on Wall Street Donald Trump threatens to announce a national emergency to get funds...
Summary: Stocks rally strong after dovish comments from Fed chair Powell NFP smashes forecasts but initial moves in USD and stocks reverse CAD...
Summary: Crude oil inventories: 0.0M vs -2.8M exp API showed -4.5M. Oil still set for solid weekly gain and higher by nearly 3%...
Summary: Canadian employment change: 9.3k vs 10.0k exp Full time roles decline by 18.9k CAD remains higher against most of its...
Summary: US NFP: 312k vs 179k exp; Wages also beat forecasts USD gains as yields rise; stocks dip in initial reaction Strong report...
IFR Thomson Reuters issued a recommendation for the EURGBP currency pair. The agency recommends taking a short pending position on the pair with following...
Summary: Investors having their accounts in DX.Exchange, a digital exchange, will be provided with a possibility to trade US stocks when the market...
