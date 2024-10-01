GOLD hits new ATH 📈
Gold prices (GOLD) continue their dynamic upward trend, rising by over 1% just today, thereby breaking new historical highs. Escalating tensions in the...
Market news
Oil Oil remains under pressure as market backwardation declines Oil is losing even despite a significant increase in the escalation of the situation in the Middle East, where there was supposed to be a ground operation in southern Lebanon launched by Israel, which is expected to target the position...
More
Cryptocurrency sentiment still without clear optimism; Bitcoin below $65k, despite weak US dollar Huge gains in China do not support Bitcoin; altcoins sentiments are still very weak High net inflows into U.S. ETFs meet higher supply and don't affect price directly We can describe...
More
Return of supply from Libya Oil has been strongly retreating since last evening after reports about the appointment of an interim central bank governor in Libya by both governments in the country. It is worth noting that the central bank governor oversees revenues from the extraction and export of...
More
Gold prices (GOLD) continue their dynamic upward trend, rising by over 1% just today, thereby breaking new historical highs. Escalating tensions in the...
The Dollar Index (USDIDX) has formed a double top formation, which may indicate a continuation of the downward movement in the coming weeks. Tomorrow's...
Today is exceptionally quiet in terms of macroeconomic publications. Markets have a moment to breathe before key publications this week, namely tomorrow's...
Asia-Pacific indices are recording a good growth session. The most gains are seen in the index in Singapore +0.85% (SG20cash) and Japan +0.65% (Jap225)....
U.S. indexes end the first session of the week without a clear direction. The US500 is up 0.05%, while the US100 loses 0.05%. Investors are waiting...
Microchip Technology has strengthened its partnership with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) by integrating a specialized 40 nanometer...
Indexes gain at the opening of the session Weaker dollar supports stock quotes Bond yields strongly gain At the beginning of the new week,...
Credit Agricole has issued a recommendation for the EURJPY currency pair. Credit Agricole recommends taking a short position on the pair with the following...
Bitcoin begins the new trading week with a dynamic upward movement, breaking above the level of $72,400. The popular cryptocurrency enters a key phase...
European indices trade higher DE40 tests upper limit of bearish channel Zalando rallies 5% after upgrade at Citi In spite of a flat opening...
The EUR/USD has retested a key support zone, which led to the cessation of the sell-off in the currency pair. This support zone, identified at 1.07,...
A lot of attention at the start of a new week is paid to oil, which launched today's trading with a big bearish price gap amid signs of potential de-escalation...
Brent and WTI launched the new week with a bearish price gap, following news on potential de-escalation in the Middle East. Israel has decided to withdraw...
European indices set for flat opening Second-tier data from Europe Rate decisions from RBNZ, BoC and ECB later this week European index futures...
German industrial production data for February was released today at 7:00 am BST. Report was expected to show a small 0.3% increase in industrial output...
Indices from Asia-Pacific traded mostly higher today - Nikkei gained 0.7%, S&P/ASX 200 added 0.2%, Kospi moved 0.3% higher and Nifty 50 jumped 0.5% Indices...
The NFP report shows a job increase of 303,000, exceeding expectations of 200,000 and surpassing the previous level of 275,000. The report...
Federal Reserve Governor, Michelle W. Bowman In her comments today following the labor market report, Bowman suggested that the Fed's monetary policy...
Despite a strong reading of US labor market data, we are seeing further increases in gold prices, which have reached a new historical high and are approaching...