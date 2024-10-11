Yen surges on foreign exchange flash crash
Summary: Japanese yen soars while Australian dollar tumbles during Asian hours trading Thin liquidity and Apple’s announcement...
Market news
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
Summary: US dollar pushes higher ahead of Congress meeting NZDUSD threatening to break lower desiter supportive data Unexpected...
Summary: NZDUSD falls to lowest level in almost 2 months Widespread USD strength to start the year but PMI drops GDT index rises...
Summary: US stocks firmly lower ahead of cash session Strong Santa Rally appears to be subsiding US100 the worst hit and down...
The US dollar has reversed all its earlier losses and has entered a positive territory during European trading hours. At the same time, the US 10Y yield...
Summary: ICE’s cryptocurrency trading platform Bakkt raises $182 million Ethereum becomes the second largest virtual currency again The...
Summary: UK PMI saw an unexpected rise in December, November’s data was revised up A build-up in inventories and new orders among...
Summary: Implementation of MiFID II could have harmed efficiency of the European stock markets DAX (DE30 on xStation5) pares morning drop,...
Markets are back into full swing after New Year’s holiday and investors will be served a vast array of manufacturing PMI readings on the first trading...
Summary: US dollar moves lower against its major G10 peers Chinese stocks fall across the board after manufacturing PMI fell below 50 ...
European equity markets are slowly moving towards the early session close. Gains were observed on every European stock exchange that is opened today with...
Summary: Cryptocurrencies head lower on the New Year’s Eve Samsung fills cryptocurrency app patent with the UK Intellectual Property...
Summary: Outlook for USD worsens supporting gold and silver Silver breaks above the consolidation range and tests 200-session moving average Gold...
Summary: European stocks march higher amid thin trading volumes UK International Trade Secretary says it is a “matter of honor”...
As most of the stock exchanges will remain shut on Tuesday and majority of them will close early on Monday, one may expect thin trading in the first part...
Summary: Donald Trump hails progress in trade talks on Twitter Chinese manufacturing PMI drops into contraction area Monday’s...
As most of the global stock markets will remain either shut or close early on Monday, today can be called the last regular trading session of 2018. Equity...
Summary: German inflation decelerates more than expected Trump says either Congress will fund Wall or the southern border will be closed...
Numerous persons said that the carnage on the oil market will come to an end once OPEC+ reaches an agreement on production cuts. The decision was made...
