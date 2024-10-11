Bulls on Wall Street pull indices higher
Market news
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
Summary: GBP drops to 18-month low as May pulls key vote UK economy slows as summer bump fades US stock sink below October lows Fresenius...
Summary: US500 breaks down below October lows Market had looked to rise earlier but sellers remain in control YTD low of 2530...
Bank of America Merill Lynch issued a recommendation for the EURJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short pending position on the pair with...
Summary: Unconfirmed reports that UK PM May will pull key vote on Brexit deal Pound dropping lower across the board in response GBPUSD...
Summary: Abu Dhabi National Oil Company and IBM pilot a blockchain system across value chain Ethereum core developers set a point for...
The UK Prime Minister Theresa May will address the parliament at 3:30pm BST (16:30 CET) and she is widely expected to postpone the key Brexit vote that...
Summary: OPEC+ decides to extend its oil production cuts A lot of question marks regarding specific crude output limits Technical...
Summary: DAX (DE30) with a bearish technical signal 61.8% retracement level seen as the next support level Range of the triangle...
The pace of economic growth for the UK has slowed of late after a surprisingly large increase over the summer as Brexit uncertainty continues to provide...
Summary: Merkel’s ally wins CDU leadership vote DAX (DE30 on xStation5) launches new trading week lower BASF (BAS.DE) plunges...
Summary: Production data from the UK to be released in the morning Crucial Brexit vote to be held in the UK parliament on Tuesday ECB...
Summary: China’s trade surplus with the US widens, inflation comes in below expectations A handful of details concerning a US-China...
Summary: Oil rallies as OPEC+ announce production cuts USDCAD swoons as NFP misses and Canaiain jobs beat Bounce seen in stocks...
Summary: OPEC+ agree to 1.2M output cut Deal has provided a big boost with Oil and OIl.WTI both up by around 5% Markets probing...
Summary: US NFP: 155k vs 198k exp; Earnings M/M: +0.2% vs +0.3% exp Canadian employment change: 94.1k vs 10.5k exp US yields and...
In last minutes Iran has agreed to the OPEC deal and was exempted from the cuts. The total reduction from OPEC will be 800k bpd, but also countries from...
EURUSD is stable today as equity markets try to recover from yesterday’s slump. The pair holds a 1.1370 in anticipation of the US NFP report and...
Summary: Mastercard fills another crypto-related patent application US SEC postpones a decision on VanEck’s Bitcoin ETF application Huge...
