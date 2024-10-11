Stocks bounce as they look to recover from recent heavy losses
There’s been a sizable gain seen in the stock markets this morning with the FTSE rallying by more than 100 points as the benchmark looks to regain...
Market news
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
Summary: CDU to elect new leader in the afternoon DAX (DE30 on xStation5) tries to climb back above the 11000 pts handle Fresenius...
Summary: The US equities pulled back as the trade truce was put at risk US2000 halted declines at crucial support zone Chance...
Summary: NFP report expected to show wage growth remaining unchanged Strong labour market report from Canada may support BoC in hiking...
Summary: Asian equity markets trade little changed following modest falls on Wall Street Data from Japan look to be ambiguous US...
Summary: Crude oil inventories show first decline in 11 weeks (-7.3M) OPEC meeting concludes with no cuts decided Oil and Oil.WTI...
Summary: ISM non-manufacturing PMI 60.7 vs 59.1 ADP employment change: 179k vs 195k prior USD pares early gains as yields drop...
Summary: Illumina (ILMN.US) is unquestionable leader in DNA sequencing industry The company keeps making significant R&D investments Strong...
Summary: Norwegian economy runs a decent current account surplus Norway has a tiny exposure to China and the US when it comes to where...
Summary: The greenback is still strong despite a significant decrease of yields The polish economy is still strong and should support zloty’s...
Investors are growing increasingly skittish as the stock market rout which began on Tuesday has sunk to new depths with the FTSE falling to its lowest...
There's been a strong move lower in Oil on reports that OPEC will deliver a smaller than forecast cut.
Equity indices see big moves Thursday morning as the US-China relations soured again after the Huawei CFO detention in Canada. In Europe indices like POR20...
Summary: 7 southern European countries to promote use of blockchain Four blockchain companies create European blockchain association Bitcoin...
Summary: French Finance Minister says his country will impose digital revenue tax on national level if EU-wide agreement fails to be reached DAX...
Summary: ADP will release its employment change estimates in the early afternoon Non-manufacturing ISM seen pulling back for another month OPEC...
Summary: Stocks in Asia move substantially lower along with US futures Australian dollar loses ground following weaker trade data and...
Summary: Oil markets moving higher ahead of tomorrow’s OPEC meeting CAD swoons on dovish BOC statement after rates unchanged Where...
Hopes for the OPEC production cut at the meeting that will take place tomorrow push oil prices up on Wednesday. OIL.WTI gains 2.2% and OIL (Brent) rises...
Summary: BOC keep rates unchanged as widely expected Dovish tweaks in the statement caused CAD to drop sharply lower USDCAD hits...
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".
