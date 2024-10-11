AUDUSD - recommendation from Credit Agricole
Credit Agricole issued a recommendation for the AUDUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short pending position on the pair with following...
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
Summary: USD lower on the day but close to 2018 highs Soc Gen calls for “tactical trades to play USD weakness” Short...
In this week’s commodity wrap we present you 4 markets that look interesting or/and have posted some major price moves: Oil, Natural Gas, Soybean...
Danske issued a recommendation for the NZDCAD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short pending position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Summary: USDTRY bounced from 200SMA and 50% fibo retracement Macroeconomic situation still remain precarious for next months Pressure...
Summary: US Department of Homeland Security wants to track Monero and Zcash transactions International cooperation is necessary to root out ICO...
Sterling briefly dipped to its lowest level of the year yesterday, before finding some support and recovering as PM May suffered a double defeat in the...
A pace of oil price declines over the past seven weeks could be only matched by the 2014 bloodbath caused by the US shale revolution. That understandably...
Summary: Services PMI saw a huge decline in November overwhelming a more upbeat tone from manufacturing and construction UK economy could...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the EURUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Summary: CDU leadership vote will take place on Friday DAX (DE30 on xStation5) paints another lower high German carmakers announce...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the USDJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Summary: UK services PMI forecasted to push slightly higher in November Bank of Canada expected to stay on hold US traders and...
Summary: US indices shed more than 3% on Tuesday Australian economy expands at a pace below expectations Chinese services PMI...
Summary: Indices trade lower as US500 prints death cross German carmakers under pressure once again Precious metals build on recent...
Summary: Gold moves up to highest level in a month Price back in prior resistance zone Silver looking for 2nd daily gain: +1.5% There’s...
Thomson Reuters IFR issued a recommendation for the GBPUSD currency pair. The agency recommends taking a short pending position on the pair with following...
Summary: Death cross seen in US500 (50 SMA < 200 day SMA) However last 3 “death crosses” haven’t preceded big declines December...
UOB issued a recommendation for the NZDUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long pending position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Summary: GBPUSD waits for the Brexit vote in the UK parliament FTSE100 (UK100) keeps trading within the triangle pattern Copper...
