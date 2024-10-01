Gold hits new record high, silver the highest since mid-2021, despite strong NFP
Despite a strong reading of US labor market data, we are seeing further increases in gold prices, which have reached a new historical high and are approaching...
Market news
Oil Oil remains under pressure as market backwardation declines Oil is losing even despite a significant increase in the escalation of the situation in the Middle East, where there was supposed to be a ground operation in southern Lebanon launched by Israel, which is expected to target the position...
More
Cryptocurrency sentiment still without clear optimism; Bitcoin below $65k, despite weak US dollar Huge gains in China do not support Bitcoin; altcoins sentiments are still very weak High net inflows into U.S. ETFs meet higher supply and don't affect price directly We can describe...
More
Return of supply from Libya Oil has been strongly retreating since last evening after reports about the appointment of an interim central bank governor in Libya by both governments in the country. It is worth noting that the central bank governor oversees revenues from the extraction and export of...
More
Despite a strong reading of US labor market data, we are seeing further increases in gold prices, which have reached a new historical high and are approaching...
Dallas Fed President, Lorie K. Logan Logan's comments were particularly hawkish. The banker believes it is "definitely too early" to consider...
Main U.S. indexes are slightly gaining at the beginning of the session Strong NFP report shifts expectations of interest rate cuts Dollar returns...
1:30 PM GMT - Employment change (Canada): -2.2k vs 25k forecast vs. 40.7k previous Hourly wages: 5% YoY growth forecast vs. 4.9% previously Unemployment...
01:30 PM BST, United States - Employment Data for March: Nonfarm Payrolls: actual 303K; forecast 212K; previous 270K; Private...
DAX (DE40) futures lose 0.3%, vast majority of stocks record declines Meuchener, Zalando, Bayer and Heidelberg Materials lead the declines Another...
Investors are slowly starting to doubt the possibility of a quick rate cut by the Fed. Although so far the stock market has not paid much attention to...
Despite an initial rebound toward $70,000, the Bitcoin price has settled below $67,000. The sell-off occurred slowly, following yesterday's weakness...
Futures in Europe lose ground after a weaker Asian session and yesterday's sell-off in the US Investors in Europe will learn about construction...
Germany industrial orders for February came in 0.2% MoM vs 0.7% exp. and -11.4% previously Import prices fell in February by -0.2% MoM vs 0% exp. and...
After yesterday's end-of-session sell-off on Wall Street, Asian indexes closed trading under pressure. The Hang Seng lost 0.4% against a 0.6% decline...
US stock indexes are having a calm session, and volatility is limited. Investors are waiting for job market data, which will be revealed tomorrow....
Apparel and footwear maker Lévi-Strauss (LEVI.US) is gaining more than 15% today, as the company presented earnings forecasts. The stock is trading...
Alphabet, the parent company of Google, is reportedly considering a bid to acquire HubSpot, an online marketing software company, currently valued at $34.2...
The subject of the Middle East is being closely watched by global financial markets, but Brent crude oil (OIL) contracts today do not seem to reflect concerns...
Bitcoin Cash has risen 9.70% to $636 following its halving event that occurred today. This project, which is a fork of Bitcoin, was created in 2017 and...
Germany food-delivery giant Delivery Hero (DHER.DE) rallies today as much as 15% after activist fund Sachem Head Capital Fund revealed its 3.4% stake in...
EIA Natural Gas Change BCF Actual -37B (Forecast -42B, Previous -36B) US Energy Information Administration (EIA) estimated that working gas in...
US stock markets gain at Thursday's opening The increases are supported by declines in the USD dollar Yields on 10-year bonds are also...