Pound gains as ECJ say UK can revoke Article 50
There’s been some small upside seen in the pound today with the currency moving back above the $1.28 mark, aided by a softer dollar and also reports...
Market news
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
More
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
More
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
More
Summary: Fidelity may add other cryptocurrencies to its crypto trading and custody services Thailand tests blockchain to prevent tax frauds Ethereum...
Thomson Reuters IFR issued a recommendation for the AUDUSD currency pair. The agency recommends taking a long pending position on the pair with following...
Summary: EU said to be considering 3% tax on online advertising revenues DAX (DE30 on xStation5) may extend downward move to 11315 pts Deutsche...
Summary: SP500 (US500) hits the resistance and moves lower Trade tensions get back again Lower rates could be stocks positive...
Summary: UK construction PMI expected to slide in November API oil inventory estimates may produce short term movement ahead of OPEC meeting Some...
Summary: Reserve Bank of Australia kept its interest rates unchanged at its final meeting this year Oil keeps climbing, US dollar stutters...
Summary: Stocks fade after making a strong start on Trump-Xi deal Oil also boosted by Canada move; but hands back some early gains USD...
Summary: ISM manufacturing index 59.3 vs 57.5 exp New orders and employment recover USD trading lower against most of its peers The...
There's been some large moves in the markets today following the G20 meeting over the weekend where US president Trump and his Chinese counterpart...
Summary: US indices firmly higher ahead of Wall St. open Large gaps higher after Trump-Xi trade truce US500 back near 2814-2824...
BNP Paribas issued a recommendation for the EURCHF currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long pending position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Summary: DAX (DE30) bounces off the 50% retracement A possible double bottom pattern in sight A bullish gap supports buyers...
The meeting in Buenos Aires between US president Trump and his Chinese equivalent Xi was keenly anticipated by the markets and it didn’t fail to...
The OPEC summit is still ahead (Thursday) but prices of both OIL and OIL.WTI are up nearly 5% today following an announced production cut by the Canadian...
Summary: Huawei Cloud launches its blockchain-based service for users around the world G20 countries sign a declaration to regulate cryptocurrencies Bitcoin...
Summary: European equities rally following US-China trade truce DAX (DE30 on xStation5) opens with huge upward price gap Car makers...
Summary: OPEC meeting and NFP report release in the spotlight this week Range of manufacturing PMI indices to be published today Several...
Summary: The US and China agreed to postpone imposing higher tariffs at least for a while Russia along with OPEC suggested they would...
