Oil, stocks rally following G20 summit results
Summary: The US and China agreed to postpone imposing higher tariffs at least for a while Russia along with OPEC suggested they would...
Market news
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
Summary: Some small selling seen in indices ahead of key event European inflation slows as expected Oil.WTI revisits $50 a barrel Oil...
Summary: More declines seen in the energy complex Oil.WTI down more than 2% to trade at $50/barrel Price remains not far from...
Arguably the most important event of the year’s end will take place tomorrow in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The US President Donald Trump will meet...
Summary: Canadian Q3 GDP +2.0% as expected Consumption grows at slowest pace in over 2 years Fairly muted reaction in USDCAD;...
Summary: UAE Govt. to strengthen its position in blockchain and artificial intelligence Oil giants’ blockchain trading platform already launched Major...
Thomson Reuters IFR issued a recommendation for the EURUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long pending position on the pair with following...
There’s been a little bit of downside seen in the stock markets as investors nervously await the outcome of key meetings between world leaders at...
Summary: European equities underperform at the beginning of the final trading session of the week DAX (DE30 on xStation5) heads towards...
Summary: DAX (DE30) failed to painted a higher high and upheld downtrend structure Donald Trump threatened to impose new car tariffs The...
Summary: European CPI inflation expected to slow in November Economists point to weaker Canadian growth in third quarter Leaders...
Summary: A bag of macroeconomic releases from Japan turned out to be ambiguous Stock and currency markets go nowhere after the FOMC minutes Chinese...
Federal Reserve release minutes from the latest FOMC meeting at 7 pm GMT. Here are key takeaways from the document: Almost all FOMC members say...
Summary: US indices pullback after recent gains Stock of the week: United Technologies Markets increasingly sensitive to trade...
Summary: US indices mixed to lower after recent gains Trump with positive comments on China but Navarro back in meeting More soft...
Summary: United Technologies (UTX.US) announced completion of the Rockwell Collins acquisition Following the acquisition United is likely...
Summary: German and US inflation both come in below forecast EURUSD builds on gains from Powell speech Bullish engulfing on D1...
Summary: CAD looks highly undervalued against the US dollar Canadian dollar could be out of the woods when it comes to the last oil price...
The G20 summit could be the most important event in the remainder of the year. It’s expected to end with a Trump-Xi meeting and that can cast shadow...
After some respite yesterday there’s more selling seen in the pound today with the currency sliding across the board. Negative assessments on future...
