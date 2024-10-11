Subdued inflation in Japan, NASDAQ partially erases losses
Summary: Japan’s headline inflation accelerates in October but core measures remain unchanged NASDAQ (US100) bounces back and erases...
Market news
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
More
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
More
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
More
Summary: US stocks look to recoup recent declines Thyssenkrupp (TKA.DE) goes up on promising outlook Oil remains higher despite...
Summary: EIA weekly crude oil inventory: +4.9M vs +2.5M exp 9th consecutive weekly build Oil higher on the day but still...
Summary: US indices trading higher ahead of Wall St. open Markets looking to recoup losses before Thanksgiving bank holiday Positive...
The cryptocurrency market is recovering after steep falls seen in recent days. The greatest loser of yesterday’s sell-off has gained so far today....
Oil: US inventories hover well above their seasonal pattern exerting additional downward pressure on prices WTI prices move to the lowest...
European Commission rejected revised Italian budget saying that the draft document is in serious non-compliance with EU rules. The excessive debt procedure...
Global stock market jitters have returned this week with investors growing increasingly skittish as the rout in US Tech stocks, which began last month,...
Summary PLN remains stable in the face of turmoil around the banking sector Comments from the Federal Reserve weaken the American dollar USDPLN...
Summary: European stocks open higher, FTSE MIB surges on upbeat comments from the government Italy/Germany bond yields moves lower ahead...
Summary: Durable goods orders on the agenda in early afternoon Existing home sales will provide another data from US housing market DoE report...
Summary: US indices ended the Tuesday’s session with huge losses Oil prices crashed with WTI trading the lowest since October 2017 US...
Summary: Oil.WTI falls over 4% to 2018 low Crude oil inventory data ahead US indices in the red as US100 leads the losers Bitcoin...
Summary: Oil.WTI breaks below 2018 low of 54.58 Market down by 4% on the day Daily close on Brent Oil could be key Nearly...
Immense sell-off present on the global equity markets spills over to other assets classes, mostly commodities. In turn we are observing severe declines...
Summary: US100 leading the declines and falls below the October low More soft housing data from the US Kudlow comments on China...
Summary: ECB minutes and the oil market key topics for the EURNOK Copper could benefit from lower trade frictions Cryptocurrencies’...
There's been more heavy selling seen in stock indices today with the US100 falling below last month's low of 6583. The market is down by 1.8% on...
Citi issued a recommendation for the NZDJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry (Market):...
There’s been some more selling seen in European stock markets this morning with the FTSE falling back below the key psychological level of 7000 to...
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".
