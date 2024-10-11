Economic calendar: Brexit at the final stage - is “no deal” the outcome?
Macroeconomic figures generally took a backseat last week to politics: Brexit chaos, Italian budget, US-China talks. This is likely be repeated this week...
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
Summary: APEC summit ended up with no joint communique for the first time ever Antipodean currencies take a dive, US dollar marginally...
Summary: USD falls back and precious metals rally on Dovish Fed talk US markets lower and set for weekly loss Stock of the week:...
Summary US indices trading slightly lower on the European close US500 respects resistance around 2735 Markets still set for sizable...
Summary: Increased output from OPEC+ countries and slowdown in the global economy led to declines on the oil market OPEC suggests need...
Summary: Fed’s Kaplan & Clarida deliver dovish messages; Industrial production misses USD falling back lower; EURUSD >1.14 Gold...
Summary: Rosy future ahead of Lockheed Martin (LMT.US) Another multi-billion dollar contract granted by the US government Declining...
Summary: Bank of Canada, Bank of England and Monetary Authority of Singapore come up with an idea of central bank digital currencies as a solution...
After what appeared to be a major Brexit breakthrough on Wednesday, Theresa May’s joy was short lived after her Brexit minister resigned less than...
Summary: European equities move higher this morning defying risks related to a US-China trade battle ECB’s Draghi confirms that...
Summary: Eurostat will release the final inflation data for October Industrial production from the US in focus this afternoon A...
Summary: US dollar suffers following the news that the Federal Reserve will look at “strategies, tools, and communications practices”...
Summary: Pound plunges as Raab resigns Rand moves lower on land seizure concerns Oil gains despite 8 consecutive inventory rise;...
Summary: Weekly oil inventories rise for the 8th time in a row Huge build of 10.3M vs 2.9M exp. 5.8M prior Oil price remains near...
Summary: US retail sales M/M: +0.8% vs +0.5% exp Core reading also beats forecasts (+0.7% vs +0.5% exp) Gold break above Ichimoku...
Summary: US dollar has risen sharply in recent weeks, Polish zloty has fallen to the lowest since May 2017 Dollar looks overvalued unlike...
Summary: Lawmakers back changes to the constitution regarding land expropriation without compensation A proposal needs to head to the...
Summary: Soft data indicates possible slowdown in China, industrial production increased but mainly due to calendar effect Mixed sentiment on the...
Bitcoin suffers massive losses this week, could see the lowest close in more than a year Bitcoin Cash craters ahead of a contested fork Ripple declines...
