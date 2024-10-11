Pound plunges as Raab resigns
Summary: Brexit minister Raab resigns PM May losing support of her cabinet with Mcvey also stepping down GBP drops sharply across...
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
Summary: Germany’s GDP declined in the third quarter for the first time since the beginning of 2015 Growth stocks could suffer the...
Breaking: There's been a swift drop in the pound in the last hour after UK Brexit Secretary Raab has announced his resignation. GBP is down by...
Summary: Dominic Raab, a UK Brexit secretary, announces his resignation He “cannot in good conscience support the terms proposed...
Summary: Retail sales readings from the UK and the US will dominate trading on Thursday DoE is expected to report an increase in inventories A...
Summary: Theresa May’s Brexit plan was backed by her cabinet opening the way for a special summit later this month US dollar declines...
Summary: Energy markets bounce as NATGAS soars Crypto markets tumble as Bitcoin falls below $6000 US inflation meets forecasts;...
Summary: Large gains seen in energy markets Oil and WTI both rally around 3% from recent lows NATGAS +12% as prices soar After...
In this week’s commodity wrap we present you 4 markets that look interesting or/and have posted some major price moves: Oil, Silver, Natural Gas,...
Summary: US October CPI matches forecasts Core reading and weekly earnings miss forecasts USD pulls back after attempting to break...
Summary: Polish blue chips look strong in compared to DAX (DE30) in recent days WIG20 (W20) stays above the 50% retracement of the latest...
Oil prices tumble after Iran worries prove overstated Investor unwind their speculative positions amid abundant supply OIL.WTI at the key support...
The latest inflation figures from the UK have shown a smaller than expected reading with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for October rising by 2.4% in Y/Y...
Summary: UK startup Revolut, offering payments in both fiat currencies and digital currencies, surpasses 3 million users IMF’s Lagarde...
Summary: German may recommend no cuts to Greek pensions DAX (DE30 on xStation5) fails to paint higher high Merck (MRK.DE) underperforms...
Summary: The UK price growth expected to push moderately higher The US headline CPI inflation seen accelerating to 2.5% YoY EMU...
Summary: UK PM Theresa May and the EU have agreed on a Brexit plan, it will be voted in the Cabinet later today Asian indices fall over...
Summary: OIL.WTI drops below $58 to 2018 low US stocks hold lows with Apple in focus Pound rises on Brexit hopes; UK employment...
Summary: Crude oil set for another day of heavy losses WTI falls below $58 a barrel to lowest level of the year Market on course...
Commodity prices are the biggest movers on Tuesday with Copper adding more than 1% while Sugar is down nearly 1.5%. Copper prices were already up above...
