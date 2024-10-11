US stocks back under pressure as Apple slumps
Summary: Monday saw US stock experience the largest sell-off this month US500 has declined for 3 consecutive days Apple shares sink as banks...
Market news
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's (TSM.US) US-listed ADRs gained nearly 1% after the company reported monthly (thus ending the quarter) sales estimates far above forecasts, citing strong demand for its AI products. Monthly sales rose 39.6% year over year, improving sentiments across the semiconductor...
Thomson Reuters IFR issued a recommendation for USDJPY currency pair. The agency recommends taking a long pending position on the pair with following...
Summary: Monetary Authority of Singapore developes blockchain settlement system International Monetary Fund criticizes Marshall Islands’...
Summary: EURUSD broke below the 1.1300 handle Potential inverse head and shoulders pattern seen on the S&P 500 (US500) chart Oil...
Summary: Unemployment rate unexpectedly rises from a 43-year low Wage growth accelerates slightly higher than expected Pound barely...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the AUDJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
The latest look at the UK labour market has delivered some good news for workers with wages rising faster than forecast even if the unemployment rate did...
Summary: Trade tensions between the US and China could subide in days to come SP500 (US500) stays above its important technical support Key...
Summary: Deadline on the Italy budget resubmission ends today DAX (DE30 on xStation5) tries to climb above the 11400 pts handle Bayer...
Summary: UK labour market report to show another solid wage growth figures Japanese economy is said to have contracted in the third quarter Central...
Summary: Antipodean currencies gain in the morning following the news that trade frictions between the US and China may ease UK Prime...
Summary: Stock indices fall; DE30 drops to monthly low. US500 hands back recent gains Oil spikes higher on hopes of output cut EURUSD...
It's been an eventful start to the new week with some potentially key moves seen in Oil, EURUSD and the DE30: Oil has rallied by 2% on talk...
Summary: EU chief negotiator delivers upbeat comments on Brexit Barnier “parameters of a possible agreement are very largely defined” GBP...
Summary: US indices in the red ahead of Wall St. open US500 hands back post midterm elections gains Longer term reversal signal...
Summary: Crypto volatility falls further Is low volatility good or bad? Bitcoin finely poised in mid $6000s Cryptocurrency...
Summary: Oil spikes over 2% higher on talk of Saudi output cuts EURUSD falls to lowest level since June; Below 1.13 DE30.cash...
Friday’s stock trading was marked by declines across all continents. Shares in Asia, especially Chinese ones, pushed lower on the final trading day...
Summary: UoM consumer sentiment drops less than expected S&P 500 (US500 on xStation5) pulls back from the resistance around 2820 pts...
