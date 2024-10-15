Pound remains supported on latest Brexit twists
Brexit negotiations have come back to the fore and dominated the headlines of late as Theresa May looks to secure a deal with the EU. The PM has told Cabinet...
Oil: The Washington Post reports that Israel has no plans to attack Iran's oil infrastructure, which has led to a drop in oil market prices of more than 6% since the beginning of this month OPEC decides to cut its demand forecast for 2024 and 2025. According to the cartel, demand this year...
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
Summary: Texas takes steps to crack down on companies luring consumers by promising “guaranteed 200% profit” France is going...
Thomson Reuters IFR issued a recommendation for the AUDUSD currency pair. The agency recommends taking a long pending position on the pair with following...
Summary: EU chief Brexit negotiator called UK negotiators for more decisive actions DAX (DE30 on xStation5) still trades in the vicnity...
Summary: WASDE report may spur volatility on the grain market FOMC expected to stay on hold RBA statement released at night may...
Summary: RBNZ left interest rates unchanged and provided investors with a more hawkish statement Wall Street surged on Wednesday in response...
Summary: Stocks react positively to US midterms USD falls back but recovers throughout the day 3 markets to watch going forward Oil...
Summary: Crude oil inventories: +5.8M vs +2.0M exp. +3.2M prior. API +7.8M US production jumps to 11.6M bpd - highest on record Oil...
Summary: Forthcoming US session could decide whether midterm reaction persists US500 back above 200 day SMA Greenback sliding...
In this week’s commodity wrap we present you 4 markets that look interesting or/and have posted some major price moves: Soybean, Sugar, Oil, EMISS Soybean: Moderate...
Summary: Spain’s BBVA conducts $150 million blockchain-based syndicated loan Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange issues a paper on crypto assets Ethereum...
There’s been an interesting reaction to the outcome of the US midterm elections with stock markets in Europe gaining and US futures also in the green,...
Thomson Reuters IFR issued a recommendation for the EURUSD currency pair. The agency recommends taking a long pending position on the pair with following...
Democrats take the House in the Midterms in a blow to Trump Dollar slides, equities soar on the result Watch EURUSD, NZDUSD and US500 for potentially...
Summary: Confidence vote in the Italian parliament DAX (DE30 on xStation5) retests the 11600 pts handle Fresenius Medical Care...
Goldman Sachs issued a recommendation for the GBPUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long pending position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Summary: Canadian Ivey PMI to attract attention in the afternoon DOE report in the spotlight after Trump’s sanctions Reserve Bank of New...
Summary: Republicans lose a majority in the House but they keep control over the Senate US dollar suffers, the bond market higher in...
Summary: Stocks look to gain into US midterms A handful of technical information ahead of the midterms Pound jumps back near $1.31...
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".
