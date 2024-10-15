DE30: Volkswagen to team up with Ford Motors?
Summary: EMU finance ministers to discuss Italian budget today DAX (DE30 on xStation5) still trades in the vicinity of 11500 pts handle German...
Market news
Oil: The Washington Post reports that Israel has no plans to attack Iran's oil infrastructure, which has led to a drop in oil market prices of more than 6% since the beginning of this month OPEC decides to cut its demand forecast for 2024 and 2025. According to the cartel, demand this year...
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
Summary: USDZAR bounces off its crucial short-term trend line Better US data supports higher yields South African budget could...
In the upcoming week investors will be offered some noteworthy readings with the UK GDP report being the most crucial out of them. The US dollar may also...
Summary: British pound opened the week clearly higher following the news related to Brexit Chinese services PMI declined in October just...
Summary: USD recoups losses after stellar NFP CAD slips a little on jobs report Stocks hand back earlier gains on trade developments Oil...
Summary: US give 8 nations Oil wavers on Iran sanctions Decision weighed on cutting Iran revenue but averting oil price spike Oil...
Summary: Canadian employment change: 11.2k vs 15.0k expected Unemployment rate falls to 5.8% average earnings miss (Y/Y +1.9% vs 2.3%...
Summary; NFP employment change: 250k vs 190k exp Average hourly earnings and unemployment rate inline USD edging higher, Gold...
Summary: IBM announced huge acquisition on Sunday Deal may help company boost its struggling cloud business Competition is growing...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the GBPUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long pending position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Summary: US jobs report to be released at 12:30 PM GMT Employment change exp at 190k. Average earnings Y/Y: 3.1% USD, Gold and...
US dollar is trading lower in anticipation of the employment report for October. Its underperformance is a result of lowered risks regarding a US-China...
There’s been another leg higher for global stock markets in recent trade after comments from both the US and China have raised hopes of a de-escalation...
Summary: European indices move up this morning benefiting from upbeat developments regarding a US-China trade dispute DAX (DE30) with...
Summary: US jobs report could offer a huge surprise in terms of wage growth UK construction PMI on the agenda before noon More...
Summary: Donald Trump asks official to draft a potential trade agreement with China Stocks rally around the world, a big report from Apple Dollar...
Summary: USD comes under pressure as ISM misses forecasts GBP moving higher after BoE keep policy unchanged Stocks jump on Trump...
Summary: US indices move to daily highs after Trump tweet President hints towards Chinese trade breakthrough US500 jumps over...
Summary: USD pulls back at the start of the month Trade weighted index reached YTD peak yesterday ISM manufacturing beats forecasts;...
