Top 3 charts this week: USDPLN, KOSP200, OIL
Summary: Polish zloty underperforms amid European turmoil Korean KOSP200 tries to recover after recent losses OIL pulls back ahead...
Market news
Oil: The Washington Post reports that Israel has no plans to attack Iran's oil infrastructure, which has led to a drop in oil market prices of more than 6% since the beginning of this month OPEC decides to cut its demand forecast for 2024 and 2025. According to the cartel, demand this year...
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
Summary: Several Japanese banks to test blockchain-powered settlement system There are over two hundred blockchain-related companies in Israel Litecoin...
Thomson Reuters IFR issued a recommendation for USDJPY currency pair. The agency recommends taking a long pending position on the pair with following...
Summary: Netherlands are said to become European trading hub after Brexit DAX (DE30 on xStation5) struggles in the vicinity of 61.8% Fibo...
Summary: EMU economy expected to maintain previous quarterly pace of growth API data forecasted to show another build Two Dow...
Summary: Trump and China have boosted risk sentiment Australian dollar among beneficiaries, an upward move could be short-lived Key...
Summary: US President Donald Trump sees “great deal” with China The US ready to announce tariffs on all remaining Chinese...
Beginning of the new trading week brought declines on the Chinese stock markets. However, the moods improved once the European trading started and in turn...
Summary: UK Chancellor of Exchequer presents budget UK growth forecast upgraded, digital services tax announced Mexican peso craters...
Summary: Indices from Wall Street launched new week significantly higher, small-caps outperform Potential win of Democrats in the House...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for the EURUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Summary: US data came more or less in line with market expectations Angela Merkel confirms no running for another term as CDU leader and...
Citi issued a recommendation for the AUDUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short pending position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Summary: Beginning of a new trading week brought rebound on the European equity markets DAX (DE30 on xStation5) bounces off the 50% Fibo...
Summary: Four US agricultural giants plan to use blockchain in global grain trade DLT project shows promising results in Canada Major...
The shared currency moved down following reports that Angela Merkel will no run for a new term in office as a CDU head, according to Bild. She has been...
Summary: Stocks in Europe start the new trading week higher despite gloomy moods in China Italian bond yields come down following a S&P...
Equity indices opened higher on Monday Short-term trend on DE30 clearly downward A test of a 75-hour moving average an opportunity to join the trend Trade:...
Monday: Today’s economic calendar looks rather empty as usual. Investors will be offered some data concerning American income and expenditure...
Summary: Jair Bolsonaro wins in the run-off of presidential elections in Brazil Chinese stocks extend their slide Euro goes...
