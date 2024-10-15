Stock markets sink despite upbeat US GDP data
After a one day of relief yesterday market bears returned today. While during the Asian trading hours declines on the stock markets were more or less contained...
Oil: The Washington Post reports that Israel has no plans to attack Iran's oil infrastructure, which has led to a drop in oil market prices of more than 6% since the beginning of this month OPEC decides to cut its demand forecast for 2024 and 2025. According to the cartel, demand this year...
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
Summary: Wall Street indices opened lower on the final trading day of the week Nasdaq leads declines after some tech giants release weakish...
Summary: Soft drink producers suffer from weakening demand Coca-Cola decides to step into coffee market to boost revenue Relaxing...
Solid US Q3 GDP growth fueled by consumption Price indicators below expectations Equity indices gain, dollar mixed after the release The US...
Summary: Gold prices resist the strong US dollar A battle of supply and demand nearby $1238 US GDP could be a major point for...
Summary: Deutsche Bundesbank completed blockchain settlement trial with success Canadian Border Services Agency to test blockchain in supply chain...
Summary: Jair Bolsonaro is widely expected to win the second round of presidential elections this Sunday A role of ‘super minister’...
Summary: Stocks in Europe kick off the last trading day with massive losses Another bearish gap in the German DAX (DE30 on xStation5) BASF...
Summary: First reading of US GDP for the third quarter is the paramount point in the calendar today Final release of the University of...
Summary: Stocks on Wall Street moved higher on Thursday but SP500 futures trade well into a negative territory this morning Chinese yuan’s...
Thursday brought bullish reversal on the European and the US equity markets. Stocks from the Old Continent were trading higher throughout the session with...
Summary: USD trades higher despite sluggish data US equities indices surge in the first hour of trading session Tesla (TSLA.US)...
EURUSD has just slid to the lowest level in more than two months following the ECB meeting. It’s a bit perplexing move as Mario Draghi was relatively...
Summary: ECB left interest rates unchanged The Bank says Italian budget is fiscal not monetary discussion ECB does not see reasons...
Summary: Concerns related to the Italian budget as well as weak PMIs from European economies constitute a major drag on the shared currency Donald...
CBRT did not change interest rates – in line with expectations The Bank is ready to act, if needed EURTRY reacts in a calm way, 6.00 remains...
Bank of America Merrill Lynch issued a recommendation for EURGBP currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long pending position on the pair with...
Summary: Japan’s financial regulator grants the crypto industry the authority to self-regulate SEC suspends trading in a firm due...
Summary: Stocks in Europe open lower but quickly move off the lows ECB faces market turbulence as it plans to terminate bond purchases...
Summary: Norges Bank expected to keep interest rates after the last month’s hike Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey to announce its interest...
