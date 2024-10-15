Economic calendar: three central bank meetings
Summary: Norges Bank expected to keep interest rates after the last month’s hike Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey to announce its interest...
Market news
Oil: The Washington Post reports that Israel has no plans to attack Iran's oil infrastructure, which has led to a drop in oil market prices of more than 6% since the beginning of this month OPEC decides to cut its demand forecast for 2024 and 2025. According to the cartel, demand this year...
More
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
More
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
More
Summary: US indices sank on Wednesday, stocks in Japan and China followed Microsoft (MSFT.US) reported better earnings US bond...
Summary: EURUSD fragile, can the ECB buoy the outlook? Gold prices have recovered, traders eye the US GDP Elections in Brazil crucial for USDBRL...
A rally in the pound yesterday afternoon on reports of a breakthrough in the Irish border dispute has proved short lived with sterling coming back under...
Summary: HTC launches its first blockchain-based smartphone Taiwan prepares regulations concerning ICOs Bitcoin (BITCOIN on xStation5) jumps...
Summary: Green opening in Europe, optimism in China disappeared at the end of trading European manufacturing PMIs disappoint in October Deutsche...
Summary: PMIs in the spotlight through the day Riksbank and BoC will release their interest rate decisions today Some notable American companies...
Summary: US indices managed to trim their losses at the end of Tuesday’s session Chinese stocks are on the rise again on hopes...
Summary: European stock markets fall to lowest level since 2016 US500 falls beneath recent low of 2712 Pound rises on positive...
Summary: GBP moving higher against most of its peers The pound supported by latest Brexit developments EURGBP pulls back from...
It’s a red day for equity markets around the globe. Fears of tighter monetary policy and a prospect of deteriorating economic outlook coupled with...
Summary: US indices allmore than 1% lower ahead of US session US500 probing potentially key support at 2711 Caterpillar set to...
Summary: Bovespa (BRAComp) retains gains ahead of the run-off Is the ECB’s meeting going to strengthen the euro? Gold prices...
The Turkish lira has been by far the weakest EM currency today. Looking for reasons standing behind such underperformance one needs to point to a risk-off...
Summary: Hong Kong Stock Exchange considers regulating cryptocurrencies under existing rules Glassdoor: Cryptocurrency job market grows strongly Bitcoin...
After consolidating for the past week or so, stock markets are coming back under pressure today with European benchmarks falling to their lowest level...
Summary: Stocks in Europe start the day with substantial losses following the bleak session in Asia DAX (DE30) trades below its critical...
The economic calendar on Tuesday looks relatively empty as just one noteworthy reading is scheduled. Namely, investors will be offered a crude oil inventories...
Summary: Stocks in China get back to falls after a two-day rally Donald Trump promises that a new tax cut will be unveiled shortly before...
Summary: USD begins the week higher; GBPUSD breaks trendline GBP lower as PM’s future hangs in the balance Oil retests recent...
