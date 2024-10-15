Oil retest recent lows as Saudi plans output increase
Summary: Oil comes back under pressure to retest recent lows Oil.WTI dips to 1-month low at $68.50 Saudi Arabia plans to raise...
Market news
Oil: The Washington Post reports that Israel has no plans to attack Iran's oil infrastructure, which has led to a drop in oil market prices of more than 6% since the beginning of this month OPEC decides to cut its demand forecast for 2024 and 2025. According to the cartel, demand this year...
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
U.S. overall inflation decline weaker than expected. Core inflation rebounds CPI inflation for September fell less than expected to 2.4% y/y from 2.5% y/y. The expectation was 2.3% y/y. This is obviously closer to the inflation target, but a rebound in the final months of this year cannot be ruled...
Summary: USD enjoying solid start to the week GBPUSD back sub 1.30 Chicago Fed activity index: 0.17 vs 0.22 exp The...
We are just 6 days from the presidential election runoff in Brazil and all the polls suggest a decisive Bolsonaro win. Jair Bolsonaro has risen on anticorruption...
Summary: ABC correction remains in play DE30 struggles around 11850 points 50% retracement impedes the morning gains The...
The pound has begun the week on the back foot as speculation mounts that UK PM Theresa May could face a vote of no confidence in just a matter of days....
Summary: Abu Dhabi’s and Belgium’s ports to build a blockchain-powered pilot project Gates Foundation starts to cooperate...
Summary: European stock markets rise at the opening following a surge in China Italian bond market catches a breather benefiting from...
Investors will be offered some crucial macroeconomic readings from the US and European economy in the upcoming week. However, it is not hard data that...
Summary: Italian rating has been cut by Moody’s Italy expects the EU budget to be rejected by the European Commission Chinese...
Summary: Mixed session in Europe Gains seen in the first half of the US session JPY pulls back as risk appetite rises CAD...
Summary: Strong corporate earnings lift US equities at the beginning of the final trading session of the week Nasdaq (US100) stocks outperform...
The New Zealand’s dollar, so called kiwi, is by far the strongest G10 currency on Friday benefiting from a better sentiment on Asian markets, and...
Summary: Canadian retail sales plunged as sales on gasoline stations lagged Inflation pulled back from the vicinity of the upper limit...
Summary: Alphabet (GOOGL.US) has underperformed lately on the back of data leak and planned expansion to China Company scheduled to release...
Summary: The stronger dollar has not disrupted rises in gold prices Gold prices test the 200WMA, a buying signal seen in MACD The...
Summary: US SEC creates a new FinTech-related division Head of Central Bank of Russia says cryptocurrency fever begins cooling Bitcoin (BITCOIN...
Summary: European stock markets trade slightly higher shortly after the opening shrugging off declines on Wall Street Italy’s 10Y...
Summary: Canadian inflation and retail sales will be closely watched by traders ahead of the next week BoC meeting US existing homes...
Summary: China’s Q3 GDP missed expectations while other releases for September turned out mixed Asian stock markets rise (except...
Summary: Indices sell-off into European close 3 markets to watch; S&P, Dax and FTSE USDJPY remains driven by risk sentiment What...
