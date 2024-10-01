BREAKING: UK CPI in line with expectations; lower PPI. GBPUSD gains
UK CPI in August came in 2.2% YoY vs 2.2% exp. and 2.2% previously (0.3% MoM vs 0.3% exp. and -0.2% previously) UK Core CPI came in 3.6% YoY vs 3.6%...
Market news
Oil Oil remains under pressure as market backwardation declines Oil is losing even despite a significant increase in the escalation of the situation in the Middle East, where there was supposed to be a ground operation in southern Lebanon launched by Israel, which is expected to target the position...
Cryptocurrency sentiment still without clear optimism; Bitcoin below $65k, despite weak US dollar Huge gains in China do not support Bitcoin; altcoins sentiments are still very weak High net inflows into U.S. ETFs meet higher supply and don't affect price directly We can describe...
Return of supply from Libya Oil has been strongly retreating since last evening after reports about the appointment of an interim central bank governor in Libya by both governments in the country. It is worth noting that the central bank governor oversees revenues from the extraction and export of...
Asian stocks were mixed on Wednesday as investors awaited the Federal Reserve meeting outcome today at 7 PM BST. Trading volumes were muted due to holidays...
U.S. indices erased their initial gains and are currently trading with little change. Only small-cap companies remain in positive territory, with the...
Bitcoin rebounds 4.50% to $60,800, thus returning above the psychological barrier of $60,000. Market sentiment is gradually improving, and investors are...
US500 gains 0.50% US2000 rises 0.75% above 2,200 points Bond yields also gain Dollar slightly rebounds Optimistic sentiment prevails in the...
Microsoft has decided to make updates to its policy of sharing profits with its shareholders. The dividend increase and the new share buyback program are...
03:00 PM BST, United States - Business Inventories for July: actual 0.4% MoM; forecast 0.3% MoM; previous 0.3% MoM; In July,...
02:15 PM BST, United States - Manufacturing Production for August: actual 0.9% MoM; previous -0.7% MoM; 02:15 PM BST, United...
01:30 PM BST, Canada - Inflation Data for August: CPI: actual -0.2% MoM; forecast 0.0% MoM; previous 0.4% MoM; CPI: actual...
US retail sales data for August came in 0.1% MoM vs -0.2% exp. and 1% previously; revised to 1.1% (2.1% YoY vs 2.5% YoY previously) Core retail...
November cotton (COTTON) contracts gained nearly 4% yesterday and rose to $73 per bale on ICE, causing a halt to trading in the commodity during afternoon...
Today at 1:30 pm BST we will learn US retail sales data. After a strong rebound in July, a slowdown is expected for August, due to weakness on the auto...
Sentiment around the technology sector is improving, with the Nasdaq100 (US100) trading more than 0.6% above 19500 points today, supported by expectations...
Germany's DAX gains during Tuesday's session Jefferies analysts have begun analyst coverage of SUESS MicroTec shares Mynaric AG reported...
German ZEW economic sentiments came in 3.6 vs 17 exp. and 19.4 previously Current conditions: -84 vs -80 exp. and -77.3 previously Expectations:...
Oil Crude oil is clearly rebounding. In the case of WTI crude, this is a rebound from a low of $65 per barrel to a level of $70 per barrel. The next...
Nomura has issued a recommendation for the GBPNZD pair. Nomura recommends a long position with the following levels: Entry (market): 2.1350 Target:...
Stock market sentiment in Europe is mixed; DAX contracts lose, FTSE gains Investors await ZEW data from Germany and data from the US (retail sales,...
Wall Street closed yesterday's session in a mixed sentiment, although benchmarks managed to erase a large part of declines, before the...
U.S. indexes are having a mixed session today. The S&P 500 remains near the previous session's opening price, the Dow Jones gains 0.4%, the...