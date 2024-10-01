Italian unemployment rate above expectations
Unemployment rate in Italy for March came in 7.5% vs 7.2% exp. and 7.2% previously
Market news
Oil Oil remains under pressure as market backwardation declines Oil is losing even despite a significant increase in the escalation of the situation in the Middle East, where there was supposed to be a ground operation in southern Lebanon launched by Israel, which is expected to target the position...
Cryptocurrency sentiment still without clear optimism; Bitcoin below $65k, despite weak US dollar Huge gains in China do not support Bitcoin; altcoins sentiments are still very weak High net inflows into U.S. ETFs meet higher supply and don't affect price directly We can describe...
Return of supply from Libya Oil has been strongly retreating since last evening after reports about the appointment of an interim central bank governor in Libya by both governments in the country. It is worth noting that the central bank governor oversees revenues from the extraction and export of...
It’s been an inauspicious start to the second quarter for global stocks, after a stunning rally in the first three months of the year. The markets...
Turkish CPI reading for March came in 68.5% vs 69.1% exp. and 67.07% previously CPI MoM came in 3.16% vs 3.5% exp. and 4.53% previously USDTRY...
After a weak Asian session, indexes in Europe are likely to open lower Attention in Europe will focus on CPI inflation and unemployment (10 AM GMT) The...
After yesterday's weak session on Wall Street, during which the Dow Jones lost 1% and Tesla shares slid more than 5% after weak manufacturing...
Wall Street indices traded lower today, with S&P 500 dropping 0.9%, Dow Jones trading 1.2% lower, Nasdaq declining 1.1% and small-cap Russell 2000...
ANZ issued a recommendation for the GBPCAD currency pair. ANZ recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry (market):...
IFR issued a recommendation for the AUDUSD currency pair. IFR recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry (market):...
Tesla (TSLA.US) is taking a hit today. Company's stock drops over 7% after US electric vehicle manufacturer published production and delivery data...
IFR issued a recommendation for the EURGBP currency pair. IFR recommends taking a long position on the pair with the following levels: Entry (market):...
Rally on the gold market sees no signs of easing. The precious metal is up over 1% today, and climbs above $2,270 per ounce mark for the first time in...
Two macro reports from US economy were released today at 3:00 pm BST - JOTLS report for February and factory orders data for February. Factory orders report...
Wall Street indices open lower US100 tests lower limit of bearish channel PVH Corp slumps over 20% after disappointing fiscal-2025 forecast Wall...
Oil OPEC+ is extending voluntary oil production cuts in line with earlier assumptions PMI index data from China and the US have exceeded expectations,...
Flash CPI inflation data release for March from Germany was a key European macro release of the day. Report was published at 1:00 pm BST today and was...
The first session after the holiday break starts in the green However, the DAX loses 0.05% to 18,770 points The Euro loses slightly in the first...
The Chinese stock market has recently shown promising signs of recovery, indicating a potential change from a long-term downward trend. Especially notable...
Despite the shortened week in most markets, investors won't have a lack of excitement. This week, we will learn the most important reports from the...