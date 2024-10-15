Economic calendar: Will weekly API data support oil?
Summary: UK Industrial Production data expected to show modest advance American PPI Inflation on the agenda in the early afternoon Weekly API...
Market news
In recent weeks, we have seen a sizable gains in funds allocated to equity investments in China, primarily through the Hong Kong stock exchange. Announced tools to stimulate the economy led to a strong rise in stock prices in late September and early October. At one point, gains on the Hang Seng China...
Oil: The Washington Post reports that Israel has no plans to attack Iran's oil infrastructure, which has led to a drop in oil market prices of more than 6% since the beginning of this month OPEC decides to cut its demand forecast for 2024 and 2025. According to the cartel, demand this year...
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
Summary: Donald Trump criticizes Federal Reserve once again Provisional agreement on the Irish border may be ready on Monday Hurricane...
Summary: Stock indices bounce after heavy morning session EURUSD hits 7-week low, where next? Small declines in crypto space as...
Summary: EURUSD falls to 7-week low Near 500 pip decline in last few weeks Signs of a bounce but recovery remains tentative The...
Summary: US indices dragged lower by Europe once more US500, US100 and US30 all in negative territory on the day Has the US30...
Summary: US banks to launch earnings season on Friday, 12 October Earnings for the whole S&P 500 (US500) are expected to grow at...
Summary: China to release three blockchain standards next year Australia wants to facilitate settling insurance payments for disabled people The...
European equities continue to trade heavily with The FTSE 100 within a whisker of touching its lowest level since April. More comments. In a recurring...
Summary: BRAComp surges higher after a giant Bolsonaro lead in the first round USDJPY pulls back from the key resistance zone Soybean recovers,...
Summary: PM May’s party member hints on the scale of opposition in the Conservative Party DAX (DE30 on xStation5) struggles within...
Citi issued a recommendation for the AUDUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry (Market):...
Summary: Investors will be offered some data from Canada in the early afternoon Some central bankers to deliver speeches today Economic calendar...
Summary: JPY gains on risk aversion Pompeo’s visit to Beijing did little to ease the trade conflict IMF lowers forecast...
Summary: ITA40 extends recent declines and weighs on European bourses Brazilian equities rally as Bolsonaro closes in on presidency Political...
Summary: Oil prices begin lower on talk of US sanctions waiver Price has since recovered; close to filling the gap Longer term...
Summary: South African Rand falls to 3-week low Rumours of finance minister requesting to be sacked USDZAR at interesting level;...
Both USDBRL and ITA40 (FTSE MIB underlying) tumble by around 3% on Monday but similarities end at this point. Brazilian markets are in euphoria after a...
Summary: No winner surfaced from the first round of the Brazilian presidential elections However, Bolsonaro smashed Haddad 46 to 29%,...
There’s been more selling in European stock markets this morning with the heaviest fall seen in Milan, where the leading Italian benchmark has declined...
Summary: Life science industry survey shows significant adoption of the blockchain technology ETHEREUM lacks direction after breaking...
This page uses cookies. Cookies are files stored in your browser and are used by most websites to help personalise your web experience. For more information see our Privacy Policy You can manage cookies by clicking "Settings". If you agree to our use of cookies, click "Accept all".
