Tesla plunges on SEC probe; Uni Mich remains near recent highs
In recent weeks, we have seen a sizable gains in funds allocated to equity investments in China, primarily through the Hong Kong stock exchange. Announced tools to stimulate the economy led to a strong rise in stock prices in late September and early October. At one point, gains on the Hang Seng China...
Oil: The Washington Post reports that Israel has no plans to attack Iran's oil infrastructure, which has led to a drop in oil market prices of more than 6% since the beginning of this month OPEC decides to cut its demand forecast for 2024 and 2025. According to the cartel, demand this year...
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
Trzeci kwartał tego roku obfitował w dużo zmienności, zarówno na rynkach akcji, jak i rynku walutowym. W ostatnich kilkunastu godzinach na usta...
Summary: Plans from the beginning of the year point for output increase in the next year High production forecasts could be connected...
Summary: Core US PCE price index Y/Y: 2.0% vs 2.0% exp. 2.0% prior Canadian GDP M/M: +0.2% vs +0.1% exp. 0.0% prior. USDCAD drops...
Thomson Reuters IFR issued a recommendation for EURUSD currency pair. The agency recommends taking a long pending position on the pair with the following...
Summary: Some technical tools suggest Bitcoin could see a bull run in the nearest future Indian central bank denies it is setting up a...
Summary: European inflation accelerates in August unlike core price growth ECB has been recently offered a mixed bag of data Euro...
The second and final read on second quarter growth has confirmed that the UK economy continues to chug along ok, with a solid but not spectacular rise...
ANZ issued a recommendation for GBPNZD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry (Market):...
What a start of trading session in Italy! ITA40 plummets by 2.5% in the early trading as investors panic in response to the budget deal that the coalition...
Summary: Merkel does not ruled out possibility of pushing Weidmann candidacy for the ECB President post DAX (DE30 on xStation5) sinks...
Deutsche Bank issued a recommendation for the AUDNZD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Summary: Swedish retail sales expected to rebound after last month’s unexpected drop European inflation forecasted to see a minor...
Summary: Equities across Asian countries increase Italy’s populist government sets the budget deficit at 2.4% of GDP adding ‘it...
Summary: EURUSD drops to 1-week low after US and German data USDTRY tests the 6.0 level as Lira gains Indices in the green on...
Summary: Tomorrow marks the last trading day of the week/month/quarter This has historically been negative for US stocks S&P500...
Summary: US core durable goods misses; GDP inline Earlier German inflation rose more than expected EURUSD drops to 1-week low...
Summary: Barrick Gold (ABX.US) announced a merger with a major gold mining company Combined entity will become the biggest gold mining...
The FOMC meeting had a neutral impact on the FX market with emerging currencies holding onto their recent gains and EURUSD being locked between higher...
A brief foray higher in the past hour has seen the leading UK benchmark reach its highest level since the start of the month, but the market still appears...
