FTSE hits 3-week high above 7500
A brief foray higher in the past hour has seen the leading UK benchmark reach its highest level since the start of the month, but the market still appears...
Market news
In recent weeks, we have seen a sizable gains in funds allocated to equity investments in China, primarily through the Hong Kong stock exchange. Announced tools to stimulate the economy led to a strong rise in stock prices in late September and early October. At one point, gains on the Hang Seng China...
Oil: The Washington Post reports that Israel has no plans to attack Iran's oil infrastructure, which has led to a drop in oil market prices of more than 6% since the beginning of this month OPEC decides to cut its demand forecast for 2024 and 2025. According to the cartel, demand this year...
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
Summary: Washington-based financial experts claim that North Korea is using digital currencies to evade US sanctions US IRS will analyze...
Summary: Italian 2019 budget announcement said to be delayed DAX (DE30 on xStation5) breaks below 33-period moving average Bayer’s...
Summary: German inflation expected to remain at 2% YoY Durable goods orders in the US forecasted to bounce higher Numerous central...
Summary: US dollar trades higher in early European trading following the Fed decision Donald Trump not happy with the Fed rate hike RBNZ...
Below we present the most important remarks from interest rate decision and monetary policy statemet along with macroeconomic projections: Fed decided...
Summary: Quiet days trade ahead of Fed rate decision Oil pauses after inventory build Is the Lira well placed to recover? Crypto...
Summary: EIA crude oil inventories: +1.9M vs -0.7M exp. -2.1M prior Russia’s Novak and Trump comments on Iran Oil moves...
Below is a selection of comments from some of the biggest banks ahead of this evening’s Fed decision. Goldman Sachs It's all about...
In this week’s commodity wrap we present you 4 markets that look interesting or/and have posted some major price moves: Sugar, Silver, OIL, Soybean Sugar September...
Summary: Turkish Lira been on of the worst performing currencies this year TRY is undervalued according to REER Hopes for US Pastor’s...
Summary: Hungarian central bank announces slightly less expansionary monetary policy since the beginning of 2019 Inflation is projected...
Summary: Donald Trump and API report fend off oil bulls Brent (OIL on xStation5) approaches 61.8% Fibo level of major downward impulse...
The subdued start to the week for many markets has continued this morning with no major moves in stock markets or the FX space. Investors are likely biding...
This evening at 7PM (BST) the Federal Reserve are widely expected to announce the 8th 0.25% increase in the Fed funds rate of the current hiking cycle....
Summary: Google is going to end its ban on cryptocurrency-related ads, crypto exchanges in the US and Japan will be allowed to buy ads A...
Summary: Major tech companies to propose measures of counteracting fake news spreading in Europe DAX (DE30 on xStation5) plunges after...
Summary: CNB and FOMC viewed to deliver 25 bp rate hike RBNZ expected to stay on hold Oil inventories forecasted to decline despite...
Summary: NZ dollar leads the gains in the G10 basket following a rebound in business confidence Oil trims its last gains as Donald Trump...
Summary: USD a little lower despite consumer confidence hitting 18-year peak Stock indices also mixed after US500 holds key support SEK...
