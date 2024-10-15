CB Consumer Confidence hits 18-year high but USD remains lower on the day
Summary: CB Consumer Confidence hits highest since Sep 2000 Little reaction seen in USD; Remains lower on the day TRY and BRL...
Market news
In recent weeks, we have seen a sizable gains in funds allocated to equity investments in China, primarily through the Hong Kong stock exchange. Announced tools to stimulate the economy led to a strong rise in stock prices in late September and early October. At one point, gains on the Hang Seng China...
More
Oil: The Washington Post reports that Israel has no plans to attack Iran's oil infrastructure, which has led to a drop in oil market prices of more than 6% since the beginning of this month OPEC decides to cut its demand forecast for 2024 and 2025. According to the cartel, demand this year...
More
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
More
Summary: US indices trading in the green US500 bounced from key 2918 level yesterday Facebook called to open lower The...
Citi issued a recommendation for the USDJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long position on the pair with following levels: Entry (Market):...
Summary: OIL price continues to rally, hits 4-year highs US30 flirts with all-time highs USDPLN at the key support ahead of the FOMC meeting Oil...
Summary: The Sweden’s parliaments votes to oust the incumbent PM Stefan Lofven The outlook for Swedish politics remains blurred...
UK blue-chips are edging higher this morning but overall it’s been a quiet start to the week for the FTSE as the benchmark treads water after a decent...
Summary: A BIS report confirms that the Bitcoin price is still being steered by news events A breakdown of Bitcoin supply unveils interesting...
Summary: Merkel warns other European leaders about taking too bold stance on Brexit DAX (DE30 on xStation5) lacks direction in the morning Deutsche...
Summary: The US consumer confidence expected to decline moderately API data forecasted to show a drop in inventories Several speeches...
Summary: Final Australian budget performance surprises to the upside matching the latest S&P decision EU will establish a special...
Summary: Oil hits highest level since 2014 USDTRY plunges on hopes for US Pastor release EURUSD hits 3-month high above 1.18 Stock...
The US dollar is down on Monday and emerging market currencies are gaining ground despite intensifying rift between the US and China. USDTRY is down as...
Summary: Euro rises as Draghi speaks in Brussels; TRY gains on talk of Pastor release Draghi: “domestic price pressures are rising” EURUSD...
Summary: US indices gap lower over the weekend China cancels US trade talks Markets pull back after solid weekly gains The...
Thomson Reuters IFR issued a recommendation for USDJPY currency pair. The agency recommends taking a long pending position on the pair with the following...
Barclays issued a recommendation for the AUDUSD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long pending position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
The FTSE 100 has drifted a little lower in early trade at the start of the week after the benchmark posted impressive gains last time out. One possible...
Summary: DAX (DE30) comes back to the bullish channel Will the 50-day MA be able to impede bulls once again? Bulls face some...
Summary: The German grand coalition members reached compromise over intelligence officer issue DAX (DE30 on xStation5) halts rally after...
Summary: Ripple settles down after making an incredible rally last week, what drove the cryptocurrency higher? Swiss Bankers Association...
