Wall Street powraca w rejony historycznych maksimów
Podsumowanie: Otwarcie na Wall Street zgodnie z sentymentem sesji europejskiej i azjatyckiej Nowe taryfy celne na chińskie produkty S&P500...
Market news
In recent weeks, we have seen a sizable gains in funds allocated to equity investments in China, primarily through the Hong Kong stock exchange. Announced tools to stimulate the economy led to a strong rise in stock prices in late September and early October. At one point, gains on the Hang Seng China...
Oil: The Washington Post reports that Israel has no plans to attack Iran's oil infrastructure, which has led to a drop in oil market prices of more than 6% since the beginning of this month OPEC decides to cut its demand forecast for 2024 and 2025. According to the cartel, demand this year...
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
Summary: Stocks rise despite retaliatory Chinese tariffs; US100 leads the charge Volkswagen surges after electric vehicle unveiled Oil...
Summary: US indices hit HOD not long after Wall St. open Markets look through Chinese retaliatory tariffs US100 leading the charge...
Summary: Oil prices push higher on bullish rhetoric OPEC warns on falling Iran supply while Saudi open to higher prices Short-term...
Summary: JAP225 surges past resistance despite US tariffs on China OIL close to 2018 highs, will the resistance work? EURUSD stuck below 1.1750...
News that the US intends to significantly ramp up their existing tariffs on Chinese imports caused a swift swoon lower in stock futures overnight, but...
Summary: Alibaba’s CEO says blockchain technology will be meaningless unless it can promote the transformation of the manufacturing industry...
Summary: May warns about no-deal in case her party members do not back her DAX (DE30 on xStation5) surges at the beginning of Tuesday’s...
Summary: Several ECB members to speak at the event in Paris Canadian manufacturers expected to increase sales in July Oil inventory...
Summary: Donald Trump announces duties on Chinese goods worth $200 billion RBA’s minutes came without a surprise, Antipodean currencies...
Summary: Stock indices little changed at the start of the week Turkish Lira comes back under pressure USD drops back despite 10-year...
Summary: Mixed price action for US indices after the opening bell US100 pulls back to 7500 but US30 pushes higher near 26200 Overall...
The Turkish lira surges last Thursday after the CRBT announced a larger than expected interest rate hike but new doubts have send it lower on Monday. USDTRY...
Summary: US 10-year yield once more at 3% T-note been steadily declining since NFP release USD falling lower despite higher US...
Summary: Minutes show Riksbank does not plan to back down from rate hikes Even more dovish members try to seek arguments behind monetary...
Stocks in London have made a soft start to the week with the FTSE 100 dropping a little over 20 points so far this morning. The declines come not long...
Summary: DAX (DE30 on xStation5) opens lower following declines on the Chinese bourses The German index pulls back from the resistance...
Summary: Japanese financial regulator publishes the current state of crypto regulations Mexico releases some guidelines regarding cryptocurrencies...
Summary: Le Pen says nationalist parties must defend European civilization DAX (DE30 on xStation5) underperforms at the beginning of a...
Barclays issued a recommendation for USDJPY currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a short position on the pair with following levels: Entry (Market):...
