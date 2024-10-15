Crypto bulls return, Ethereum goes up 12%
Summary: World Economic Forum Research: Blockchain may boost trade finance by $1 trillion Allianz Chief Economic Adviser: Bitcoin should stabilise...
Market news
In recent weeks, we have seen a sizable gains in funds allocated to equity investments in China, primarily through the Hong Kong stock exchange. Announced tools to stimulate the economy led to a strong rise in stock prices in late September and early October. At one point, gains on the Hang Seng China...
Oil: The Washington Post reports that Israel has no plans to attack Iran's oil infrastructure, which has led to a drop in oil market prices of more than 6% since the beginning of this month OPEC decides to cut its demand forecast for 2024 and 2025. According to the cartel, demand this year...
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
Both the FTSE and the Pound are little changed on the day as the markets eagerly await the outcome from a trio of central bank decisions. Policy announcements...
Summary: Tria threatens to step down as Five Star wants to secure at least 10 billion euros for basic income DAX (DE30 on xStation5) tests...
Summary: ECB and BoE expected to stay on hold High expectations ahead of CBRT decision The US core CPI inflation forecasted to...
Summary: A strong labour market release from Australia supports AUD in the morning The US government asks China for a new round of trade...
Summary: Oil back near $80 after large DOE draw Surprise drop in US PPI sends USD lower DE30 little changed after Juncker delivered...
Summary: DOE inventories: -5.3M vs -4.3M prior Reading between expected (-1.3M) and API (-8.6M) Oil jumps to $80 in the initial...
Summary: Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), one of the most famous and wealthiest football clubs, launches virtual currency The Bank of Russia, the Russian...
Summary: US PPI M/M: -0.1% vs +0.2% exp; Y/Y: 2.8% vs 3.2% exp Core readings also come in lower than expected USD falling lower...
Summary: Bank of Canada stays on course to continue hiking rates unlike the European Central Bank Canadian core inflation has basically...
Summary: Brent is approaching this year’s highs Will double top fend off the bulls once again? API signalled significant...
Despite an attempted recovery towards the latter part of Tuesday’s session the FTSE 100 is lower once more today with the benchmark languishing not...
Summary: ECB, Bank of England, Central Reserve Bank of Turkey to decide on rates on Thursday A major rate increase seen as a prerequisite for at...
Summary: Jean Claude Juncker delivered his final State of the Union address today DAX (DE30 on xStation5) trades above the psychological...
Summary: DOE and OPEC reports may spur volatility on the oil market today Industrial production growth in the Euro area expected to decelerate...
Summary: Canadian foreign minister signals a breakthrough in tense trade negotiations with the US The UK and the EU gear up for a special...
Summary: Indices look to recover after early weakness Oil pushes higher ahead of inventory data Top 3 charts this week: EMISS,...
Summary: Oil rallies to highest level in a week Price gains come as the US enter and stocks recover Iranian sanctions and hurricanes...
Summary: The Chinese Ministry of Civil Affairs considers using blockchain for charity sector 72% of cryptocurrency retail investors wants to buy...
Summary: US indices in the red ahead of cash session China to ask WTO for authorisation to impose sanctions US30 fills gap from...
