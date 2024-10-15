GBP slides on Brexit developments, avalanche data from Asia
Summary: British pound falls after Theresa May rules out a second Brexit referendum while Michel Barnier expresses his opposition to May’s...
Market news
In recent weeks, we have seen a sizable gains in funds allocated to equity investments in China, primarily through the Hong Kong stock exchange. Announced tools to stimulate the economy led to a strong rise in stock prices in late September and early October. At one point, gains on the Hang Seng China...
Oil: The Washington Post reports that Israel has no plans to attack Iran's oil infrastructure, which has led to a drop in oil market prices of more than 6% since the beginning of this month OPEC decides to cut its demand forecast for 2024 and 2025. According to the cartel, demand this year...
(BLK.US) released its Q3 2024 earnings report today ahead of the Wall Street session and is gaining 1.5% in pre-market. The world's largest asset manager's shares are likely to react to the strong overall performance, with record assets under management and significant net inflows. BlackRock...
Summary: US indices lower, but still on course for large monthly gains Stock of the week: Starbucks USD mixed on the day but higher...
Summary: The USD is looking to end a good month on the front foot The buck is higher against vast majority of peers in August Chicago...
Summary: US markets little changed ahead of Wall Street open August has been a solid month of gains for all 3 major indices US500...
Summary: Starbucks (SBUX.US) signed awaited deal with Nestle (NESN.CH) The coffee company maintains robust pace of store openings Stock...
Summary: The Reserve Bank of India considers introducing its own digital currency Turkish investors appreciate cryptocurrencies Bitcoin (BITCOIN...
Price pressures in the Euro area increased by less than expected in the month of August providing more reason for the ECB to proceed with caution as they...
Summary: Stocks across Europe begin Friday’s trading broadly lower on the back of an escalation of trade wars Donald Trump threatens...
Morgan Stanley issued a recommendation for GBPAUD currency pair. The Bank recommends taking a long pending position on the pair with following levels: Entry...
Summary: France and Italy to publish inflation reports in the morning Euro area price growth expected to remain intact UoM consumer...
Summary: Chinese PMIs recover in August as aims taken by the govt outweighed tariff risks Donald Trump wants to move ahead with duties...
Summary: Contagion risks rise as Turkish Lira comes back under pressure CAD gains as US inflation rises and Canadian GDP misses NZD...
Summary: Turkish Lira comes back under pressure; Reports senior banker to quit Argentina hike by 15% to 60% in attempt to stem Peso declines Risk-off...
Summary: US PCE core inflation Y/Y: +2.0% vs +2.0% exp Canadian GDP misses forecasts. Q2 +2.9% vs +3.1% exp USDCAD rises to retest...
Summary: Australia wants to develop a national blockchain platform OECD plans to organize a conference focusing on the blockchain’s potential Litecoin...
In this week’s commodity wrap we present you 4 markets that look interesting or/and have posted some major price moves: oil, corn, cocoa and gold OIL Short...
Summary: European equities start the day broadly lower despite encouraging results on Wall Street Italian stocks remain flat, bond yields...
Summary: German inflation expected to accelerate in August Canadian GDP report to be released in the early afternoon US PCE inflation...
Summary: NZ dollar trades significantly lower this morning following the worst business sentiment since 2008 Australian dollar follows...
Summary: New all-time highs for US500 and US100 Oil near 1-month high after DOE shows larger than expected draw Pound looks to...
